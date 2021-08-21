Pranam Ben of The Garage: “Transparency ”

Transparency has been on my wish list since the day I began to work in healthcare. As things currently stand, when most patients receive a medical bill in the mail, they find it extremely difficult to understand charges and the cost break-up. Imagine purchasing a car from a dealership and being told to buy the car first and then you would be given the price. This is not how retail works, so why should healthcare work this way? A lack of price transparency leads to price gouging, and this is what we are seeing in the system. Increased transparency is important because it leads to accountability from all constituents in the healthcare ecosystem.

Pranam has always been an innovator. Over the course of his 20+ year career, Pranam has found much success in the Healthcare Informatics world and The Garage has been no different. A problem solver by nature, The Garage has allowed Pranam to develop solutions to resolve some of healthcare’s biggest challenges.

I have been working in tech since the start of my career in 1998. I started as a software programmer in India, working on multiple projects within multiple industries. Then, I had an opportunity to join a healthcare startup that created kiosks for use in medical facilities. I was only the fifth employee of the company at that time and, together, we scaled it from the ground up, until the company was acquired by NCR — one of the nation’s leading technology software providers.

A pivotal moment, that truly defined my career, was when I spent the night in an emergency room and was discharged with no clear diagnosis and a ton of bills to pay. It was at that moment that I knew something needed to change within our healthcare system to make it more efficient for doctors, hospitals and other providers to communicate. This experience triggered something inside me, and in 2009, I built an online referral management platform, allowing providers to share patient information in a more secure way. This business was acquired in late 2010 by a publicly traded company in Atlanta.

In 2012, the idea for The Garage came to fruition. Value-Based Care was just beginning to form and I knew this could be the answer for everything that was broken in the system — it was the future of healthcare. Today, with more than 200 global employees, The Garage has grown to become a leader in population health management. Our goal is to change healthcare for good, one community at a time, by building the complete toolchain to assist organizations with the transition to Value-Based Care.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

My visit to the emergency room had a life-altering impact on my career and influenced me to become an entrepreneur. I was young and in good health, and I remember my frustrations with spending an entire night at the hospital running tests and being charged thousands of dollars, all to be left with no answers, no diagnosis, no follow up … no hope. I felt like a victim of a broken system and thought to myself, “what just happened?” I knew how helpless this made me feel and thought about the many sick and elderly patients that go through this same distorted process. In fact, the feeling left me so uneasy that I decided to step out of my comfort zone to become an entrepreneur. I had no mentors and no roadmap, only my background in technology and the desire to change lives.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I always say, “if you can think of anything that could go wrong as an entrepreneur, it has happened to me,” but one mistake, in particular, has always stuck with me. In late 2009, I was completely broke, with only 11 dollars in my bank account, a newborn baby at home and no customers for my business. I had no idea how I was going to pay my bills, and contemplated selling my house to move back to India.

The next day, I received a call from a contact in San Francisco who had heard about me and wanted to learn more about my work. Instead of answering his questions over the phone, I told him I would fly to California to have this discussion in person.

With only just a few dollars remaining in my bank account, I wiped out my Delta SkyMiles to purchase a one-way flight to San Francisco and used all my Hilton points for a one night’s stay in the city. At this meeting, I poured my entire heart out and was adamant to not leave until I secured funding for my business. I ended up leaving the meeting with a 30,000 dollars investment and they even paid for my return flight home. The lesson that this ordeal taught me was to always ensure that there is enough capitalization of the business. Although this situation was certainly not funny at the time, I can look back now and smile.

Can you please give us your favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My personal favorite life lesson quote is, “this is just the beginning.” We have this quote on the walls at The Garage and I love the energy and humility that it teaches us. Regardless of how much you’ve achieved or how successful you have become, you need to continue to strive for more and never settle.

Even when we signed our largest client to-date, I kept repeating to myself, “this is just the beginning.” Another quote that I hold near and dear to my heart is from my dad … he always said, “as long as you’re alive, you’re OK,” and it is so true. Sometimes we get bogged down by the daily struggles of life, but we don’t have to pull the victim card. As long as we are alive, we have the opportunity to get up and do what needs to be done to turn our situation around.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Everything is exciting at The Garage! When we come out of the pandemic, the world will be leaning even more so toward a digital-first healthcare system, with more patient monitoring, telemedicine and virtual healthcare. Our team is currently working on some incredible features that will increase patient engagement on our mobile app. We’re more excited than ever to be a part of this shift to a more efficient and accessible value-based healthcare system.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

One who treats patients with the person and community in mind. An excellent healthcare provider relies on data to better understand what the community needs from a healthcare standpoint and uses technology to deliver the service at scale. They should measure impact by value and outcomes rather than the number of times a patient is seen … this is the type of provider that we need in healthcare, regardless of the specialty.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

Over the last two years, the entire world learned, firsthand, that we don’t have a reliable public health system. Our approach to COVID-19 testing and vaccination was chaotic, as government officials, healthcare providers nor consumers had the necessary information in time to make the best decisions for our health.

The pandemic completely disrupted our healthcare system and the economy, changing life overnight. We were unprepared because we don’t have a reliable and predictable public health system. To correct this issue, we need to focus on sharing information. For any progressive society, timely access to meaningful information has been vital, and if you look at the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, we had a never-before-seen sharing of information between countries. This allowed us to work together and distribute a vaccine in record time.

The U.S. healthcare system also has an over-reliance on clinical care when, in reality, visiting a healthcare provider only drives 10–20% of your overall health outcomes. Your behavior and lifestyle drives 40–50%; 30% is defined by genetics; and, 20% can be attributed to your social and physical environment.

We need to encourage better participation between private and public sectors in healthcare, and increase availability and access to information and solutions. More access to information means more access to care, more educated decision-making and ultimately, better outcomes.

Of course the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

The response to the global pandemic was certainly not all bad. The global community reacted to this adverse event together, cutting across boundaries, obstacles and political hurdles. Vaccines that would normally take 5–7 years were researched and developed in record time without compromising quality. Humanity was at stake, and this proved that we can and will come together when in need.

In my own experience, I witnessed how first responders put themselves at risk on the front line. I visited New York during the pandemic and saw healthcare workers outside, in the field, getting information to people, answering questions and offering resources. That was a very humbling experience and I’m extremely grateful to work amongst these brave individuals.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader, can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall U.S. healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

Well, I think there are more than 5 things that need to change in healthcare but if I have to pick five, here’s my list:

Digitalization of Healthcare — We cannot shy away from digital automation. COVID provided an immediate awakening to the industry and the telemedicine adoption that was predicted to happen over the next five years, was realized in just one year. The increased digitalization of healthcare means less misinformation will be spread, and people will have the tools to better manage their health and medical records. A Digital-first approach to Healthcare is a must. Value-Based Care — Most of healthcare needs to be value-based, not just “some,” like it is today. With value-based care, providers are rewarded for the quality of care provided and community outcomes, and I believe if most if not all of healthcare is delivered using a form of this model, we can shift healthcare in the right direction.

We need to place patients in the driver’s seat and give them a more prominent role in their own healthcare. Now is the time to really define what patient participation means, whether this means making healthcare more engaging by handing patients the power of choice, providing them the power of education, or increasing access to information … and we need to mandate it. Transparency — Transparency has been on my wish list since the day I began to work in healthcare. As things currently stand, when most patients receive a medical bill in the mail, they find it extremely difficult to understand charges and the cost break-up. Imagine purchasing a car from a dealership and being told to buy the car first and then you would be given the price. This is not how retail works, so why should healthcare work this way? A lack of price transparency leads to price gouging, and this is what we are seeing in the system. Increased transparency is important because it leads to accountability from all constituents in the healthcare ecosystem. Waste Reduction — We spend roughly 3.8 trillion dollars in total health spending or 11,582 dollars per capita in healthcare and, as of 2019, about one third of total healthcare activity is waste. A few factors contributing to waste include administrative complexities, fraud & abuse, duplicated care or unnecessary care, among others. If we can find ways to reduce that waste, we will lift the system in a very big way. We have the data available to determine why, how and where the waste is happening — we just need to tap into that. It would be great if more programs are created that focus on eliminating the one third waste, while figuring out how to strengthen the other two third; this would have an enormous impact on our industry. Calibrating the Middleman — Growing up in India, when I experienced pain or a fever, my mother would take me to our family doctor, I’d get the pills I needed and I’d be fine. We had no insurance companies, no “middleman” and no other moving parts in the process.

When I think about healthcare services today and all the moving constituents around the provider and the patient, I see a desperate need to calibrate the middle players. During the pandemic, multiple providers adopted a “do what you need to do to stay safe” mentality. We could apply this principal, without the urgency, by trimming the ecosystem so that patients and providers can have a more direct connection with each other.

Similar to every aspect of our daily lives, all of these changes are directly influenced by data and technology. If we could focus on these five changes to start with, we will enter into a new world of healthcare.

Let’s zoom in on this a bit deeper. How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

We need to move our system from being reactive to being preventative to lessen the burden of physician shortages. As we know, 80% of a person’s health is determined by non-clinical factors like lifestyle choices, living conditions, habits, etc. If we create a system that empowers those attributes, we will move toward becoming a proactive and preventative system.

With this type of system, we won’t need as much clinical interventions or personnel, because the overall community and population will be healthier, thus decreasing the demand. Also, introducing new technologies to augment talent, increase automation and make virtual health more widespread would supplement this shortage of physicians.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

This lack of diversity is a problem across all of society and is rooted in old ideologies that have no place in today’s world — the physician community is no different. If we were to empower and enable information sharing and collaboration across communities regardless of age, race or gender, we could very well move toward a more diverse world.

This is not a systemic problem with just physicians, it is a societal problem that needs to be addressed on a broader scale. Increased diversity will allow us to design and provide culturally relevant care, which will create a better system and ultimately lead to better health equity, as well.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout?

Burnout is a key driver in the shortage of physicians and much of it is caused by the inefficient systems that are in place. Too much note taking, administrative work and documentation not only eats up the physician’s time in the office, but often bleeds into their home life, lessening their time spent with family. Coupling a more proactive system with real data and technology solutions is a key factor in reducing workload and decreasing physician burnout.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest all of the changes you mentioned? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

There are many tactical changes we can implement at the ground level, but in order to create real change, we need strategic programs, laws and policies that drive participation in Value-Based Care. This must come from our leaders in government. If we want to realize innovation and universal adoption of these changes, the entire ecosystem must be incentivized, not just physicians and payers. Value-Based Care provides an opportunity for everyone to be motivated to make a change.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 😊

I would inspire a “second mountain” movement. At The Garage, we found our inspiration from the book by David Brooks called ‘Second Mountain’ which explores four commitments that define a life of meaning and purpose. We apply that to our work and the wonderful opportunity we have to serve communities all over the country. Providers are using our data to improve care, and the patients who receive that care, most times, have no idea who The Garage is or what we do.

While we are scaling our first mountain (revenue and growth), we are ever-motivated by our second mountain, which is the people who are benefitting from our work. With everyone keeping the second mountain in mind, we wake up each day with a sense of responsibility to people we’ve never met, but who matter greatly, allowing us to more easily achieve the goals of our first mountain. This is at the heart of everything we do at The Garage.

