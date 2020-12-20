Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Practising Patience

Patience can be essential to daily life and may be key to a happy one. The road to achievement can be a long one and those without patience can become quickly disappointed and give up too easily. Patience is what puts you back in control!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
patience

Life is full of uncertainties and things we can’t control.  Not everything can happen how and when we want it to. Patience is an invaluable coping strategy and recent research shows that waiting for things may actually be good for our mental health.

If we live our lives impatiently, we are destined to be irritated, full of disappointment and permanently annoyed.

We become frustrated in life because our expectations fail to meet reality – there are times we can change certain things our relationships, our circumstances or our jobs but often our unrealistic expectations are our downfall.  It makes us too quick to dispense with things that require thought and time. 

The Long Game

When things don’t quite go as we want or expect, we need to learn to devote our time and attention.  Patience is a super-power, it expands our life choices. It means we get to choose the longer, often more interesting path.

There is something wonderfully liberating and empowering about being able to sit with the frustration of waiting. If we want to achieve anything worthwhile in our business, relationships or life then it helps to develop the virtue of patience.

Success happens by taking daily action to help bring us closer to our goal. We must have patience to maintain our enthusiasm and industriousness when pursuing our goals. It’s patience that teaches us that worthwhile goals take time to achieve and hard work will eventually pay off. Moreover, some things just take time and effort, they require long-term commitment and dedication despite the various challenges you might face along the way.

Step By Step

It’s not unreasonable or inhibiting to have to wait, it’s normal and therefore something to learn to deal with. When we focus on daily action, we are able to move closer to our objective, one step at a time, without being distracted by the enormity of the task. Furthermore, because we are not getting caught up in our emotional impulses, patience actually helps us to step back from the situation. This give us more clarity and a deeper understanding of what’s happening around us.

There’s no clear-cut easy way to success and it’s only human to wonder and beat ourselves up for not being successful yet! Whether we’re working on a novel or inventing the next big thing, it’s important to prepare ourselves by reflecting on how things might potentially unfold. In this way, we will be ready for the twists and turns in our life when our patience is tested.

Creating Opportunities

Practising patience in our day to day lives can make situations more pleasant in the here and now and hopefully pave the way for a happier and more successful future.  By having the persistence to carry out things that lead  to a long term goal, helps us to realize that prosperity will come to those  who keep trying.

Patient people tend to experience less stress and depression because they generally cope better with difficult situations.  They are more hopeful and satisfied with their lives, leading to higher levels of positive emotions and creating more favourable opportunities for themselves.

    Chris Panteli

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How Developing Patience Can Help You Become More Successful

    by Clement Perrette
    Community//

    Patience Is a Virtue – and It Is Dying

    by xinathewarriorprincess
    Community//

    Practicing Patience

    by Annette Quarrier

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.