Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Practicing Successful Corporate Philanthropy

Corporate philanthropy is an increasingly practiced concept that most businesses are dedicating themselves to. Statistics indicate that corporate giving, as of 2017, amounted to about $20 billion, an 8% increase from the previous year. More businesses are realizing the various benefits of engaging in corporate philanthropy and thus targeting on capitalizing on them. Engaging in successful corporate […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Practicing Successful Corporate Philanthropy - Sylvester Knox - Thrive Global

Corporate philanthropy is an increasingly practiced concept that most businesses are dedicating themselves to. Statistics indicate that corporate giving, as of 2017, amounted to about $20 billion, an 8% increase from the previous year. More businesses are realizing the various benefits of engaging in corporate philanthropy and thus targeting on capitalizing on them. Engaging in successful corporate philanthropy requires adequate planning and consideration of various tips.

Start with a Corporate Philanthropy Strategy

The first thing to do to ensure that your business wins in corporate philanthropy is to incorporate the concept of business philanthropy within the organizational vision. A well-incorporated philanthropy idea within the management and financial structures of the business ensures that giving towards charity is upheld as part of the business’s culture. It also ensures the long-term survival of the entire concept of philanthropy.

Get Everyone on Board

It’s always important to bring everyone on board, including the business’s workers, to participate in the concept of corporate philanthropy. Educating the workers on the benefits of engaging in such acts of charity helps to win their incentives while also actively motivating them. A special day should be periodically set by the organization for which the workers can get out there and contribute to charities such as cleaning the environment and visiting the needy.

Working with the Community

To maximize on the idea of successfully incorporating and participating in philanthropy, the business should endeavor to partner with the local community. Business-community partnership, as far as philanthropy is concerned, is an important idea that can greatly boost the success of charity events. It helps to bring together multiple resources, thereby increasing the corporate and societal benefits reaped from such philanthropy.

Target Leaving a Mark

A well-coordinated corporate philanthropy project should not just participate in giving back to society by helping the needy. To be successful in the long term, the business should think of projects that may leave a mark in the community being targeted. For instance, focusing on providing local sponsorships and mentorship programs to the youth and upcoming entrepreneurs helps change the livelihoods of many. Other long-term corporate philanthropy projects such as those targeted at educating the society on community values such as recycling of waste and proper utilization of environmental resources help a business to leave a strong reputation.

Sylvester Knox Thrive Global

Sylvester Knox, Wealth Management Advisor at The Knox Group Investment Advisory Firm

Located in Short Hills, New Jersey, Sylvester Knox is a financial professional with an interest in philanthropic ventures. Sylvester has experienced a great deal of professional success in his career and he has been able to help those around him who may be less fortunate.

Sylvester Knox has worked with the American Red Cross and the Newark Emergency Services for Families, an organization that provides a number of programs for the community. Working with Newark Emergency Services for Families has allowed Sylvester to interact with the local community and offer support to individuals who come from difficult backgrounds.

As a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Sylvester Knox has been able to build a successful financial services career. As the President and CEO fo the Knox Group Investment Advisory Firm, Sylvester assists corporations, individuals, and families with their financial decisions. Sylvester is able to build key relationships with his clients and help craft a strategic plan for each one. Knox's intention is to make the investment experience as stress-free as possible for each client.

Outside of his regular 9-5 job and philanthropic endeavors, Knox helps educate his community members on how their financial decisions can affect their futures. Sylvester has taken his years of experience and turned every day financial topics into blog posts on his personal site. Sylvester aims to educate individuals on the importance of their financial health, make their financial goals achievable, show that anyone can be in good financial standing!

 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Govind Vaghashia How to start a corporate philanthropy program (1)
Community//

How to Start a Corporate Philanthropy Program

by Govind Vaghashia
How to Encourage your employees to volunteer James Lustig
Community//

How to Encourage Your Employees to Volunteer

by Jimmy Lustig
Community//

Why is Philanthropy Important to Business?

by Morgan Franklin

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.