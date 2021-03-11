PRACTICING SELF-CARE THIS WINTER

Practicing self-care can always be more challenging during the winter. The days are shorter, the nights are colder, and many of your favorite outdoor activities are on hold until warmer weather returns. This winter will be even more challenging than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent shutdowns. Between the lack of entertainment options, limited social opportunities, and uncertainty regarding the future, many people will experience elevated levels of stress. It’s more important than ever to take proper care of your body, mind, and spirit in such circumstances. Keep these self-care tips in mind as you get through this challenging winter.

Accept Small Adjustments

Lots of people doom themselves to continued stasis because they set themselves unrealistic or overly-ambitious goals. If you know you need more exercise, push yourself to take a twenty-minute walk every day. Then, build on that small change to make further adjustments. If you start out planning daily ten-mile runs, you’ll just get frustrated when you fall short of your goals, and eventually, you’ll quit.

Take Care of Yourself on a Day-to-Day Basis

When it comes to self-care, it’s best to treat each day as its unit. If you’re always worried about the weeks, months, and years ahead, you’ll only stress yourself out more. Give yourself some long-term goals and focus on how you can work toward them every day. Concern yourself with the little things that comprise today’s tasks instead of always stressing the big picture.

Do What Makes You Happy

Brief moments of joy serve as antidotes against lethargy, stress, and sadness. Every day, try to do at least one activity that makes you happy. This could be meditation, reading a book, or dancing around your bedroom with your headphones on. Whatever you do, it should allow you to fully embody the joy of life without worrying about your myriad concerns.

Congratulate Yourself for Small Victories

Times are tough, which means you owe yourself a little leniency. Don’t beat yourself up about every goal that goes unaccomplished and every task that isn’t completed. Instead, be generous with yourself and celebrate the small victories in life. Making your bed might not be a significant accomplishment, but it still warrants an internal “good job!” Practicing Self-Care This Winter