PRACTICING SELF-CARE THIS WINTER

Practicing self-care can always be more challenging during the winter. The days are shorter, the nights are colder, and many of your favorite outdoor activities are on hold until warmer weather returns. This winter will be even more challenging than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent shutdowns. Between the lack of entertainment options, limited social opportunities, and uncertainty regarding the future, many people will experience elevated levels of stress. It’s more important than ever to take proper care of your body, mind, and spirit in such circumstances. Keep these self-care tips in mind as you get through this challenging winter.

Accept Small Adjustments

Lots of people doom themselves to continued stasis because they set themselves unrealistic or overly-ambitious goals. If you know you need more exercise, push yourself to take a twenty-minute walk every day. Then, build on that small change to make further adjustments. If you start out planning daily ten-mile runs, you’ll just get frustrated when you fall short of your goals, and eventually, you’ll quit.

Take Care of Yourself on a Day-to-Day Basis

When it comes to self-care, it’s best to treat each day as its unit. If you’re always worried about the weeks, months, and years ahead, you’ll only stress yourself out more. Give yourself some long-term goals and focus on how you can work toward them every day. Concern yourself with the little things that comprise today’s tasks instead of always stressing the big picture.

Do What Makes You Happy

Brief moments of joy serve as antidotes against lethargy, stress, and sadness. Every day, try to do at least one activity that makes you happy. This could be meditation, reading a book, or dancing around your bedroom with your headphones on. Whatever you do, it should allow you to fully embody the joy of life without worrying about your myriad concerns.

Congratulate Yourself for Small Victories

Times are tough, which means you owe yourself a little leniency. Don’t beat yourself up about every goal that goes unaccomplished and every task that isn’t completed. Instead, be generous with yourself and celebrate the small victories in life. Making your bed might not be a significant accomplishment, but it still warrants an internal “good job!”  Practicing Self-Care This Winter

    dr colin knight headshot

    Dr. Colin Knight, Pediatric Surgeon at Kendall Pediatric Specialists

    Dr. Colin Knight has been a pediatric surgeon for most of his career. He has worked for the Nicklaus Children's Health System as well as Kendall Pediatric Specialists. In addition to this experience, Dr. Colin Knight also serves as a clinical assistant professor for the Florida International University since 2013.

    Dr. Colin Knight received his B.S. in Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry from Yale University in 1991. He then went on to receive his M.D. from the University of Virginia in 1995.

    Following graduation, Dr. Knight served in the United States Air Force for four years, serving as a Flight Surgeon until 2000. During this time, he earned the honor of receiving the Air Force Achievement Medal and the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award. After his time in the military, Dr. Knight returned to training in surgery and pursued a specialization in pediatric surgery. Throughout his training, he received praise for his dedication, expertise, as well as his insatiable curiosity in medical research.

    Dr. Knight understands the importance of improving the health of children before they need medical intervention and founded a local organization with this mission at its core. FLIPANY (Florida Introduces Physical Activity and Nutrition to Youth) teaches children to live healthy lives by educating them about nutrition and providing them with physically active camps. His passion for working with children extends beyond his profession into his work in the Florida community.

    In all that he does, Dr. Colin Knight strives to promote proper values of health and healthcare among his patients and coworkers as well as in his community. He believes in a hands-on approach to education that has enabled him to connect with others and pass on his expertise. You can learn more about Dr. Colin Knight and read some of his original work by visiting his website.

