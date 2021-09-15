Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Practicing self-care is not only healing for us, but also gives others permission to do likewise.

I’ve recently made a big transition in my personal life, taking a committed relationship to “the next level,” and packing up a life to move across the country. As I ploughed through packing boxes, selling or donating redundant “stuff,” changing contact information everywhere I could think of, finishing up a consulting project, while making time to see everyone I wanted to see before leaving (and I didn’t get to everyone), it would have been very easy to become totally overwhelmed. And a couple of times I came very close. But over the years I’ve learned to practice “self-care,” and it was reaching for those tools that kept me productive, calm and even positive.

My generation was not typically taught about “self-care.” Like many of us, I was raised in a household where hard work, productivity and excellences were expected, while rest (unless you were sick), slowing down and a little pampering were deemed lazy or indulgent. It took years for me to fully appreciate that without taking care of myself in ways that feed me, I cannot show up my best self for anyone or anything else.

I could write pages and pages of what self-care means to me, and I’m sure I’ll touch on it again and again as time unfolds. For now, I’ll say simply that it’s not about going to the spa for a week, eating bonbons in front of the TV or shirking responsibilities (although any of those things could be what we need from time to time). Self-care is about recharging your own batteries, filling your own cup. The “how” can be as simple as a daily 10-minutes of silence, getting out into nature, a warm bubble bath at the end of the day, making time to call a friend you haven’t spoken to in a while, curling up with a great novel, and so on. It’s about tapping into ourselves, regularly, and asking “what do I need right now? What would feel nourishing?” then making the time to give that to ourselves.   

When we make the time to take care of ourselves, even if for just a short time each day, we set ourselves up for more success in all the different roles we play. And in a more balanced state, we set a wonderful example for those around us. Practicing self-care is not only healing for us, but also gives others permission to do likewise. 

What small thing can you do to honour and care for yourself today? I hope you’ll make the time to do it.

    Adriane David, Mindfulness-based Coach, Facilitator & Consultant

    Adriane is a speaker, workshop facilitator and coach, teaching and guiding with an approach rooted in mindfulness and applied positive psychology (APP). She spent more than 20 years in the corporate world, striving for achievement and balance. It wasn't until she learned and began practicing these techniques, herself, that she found both. The impact these concepts and processes have had on her life inspired a passion for sharing it with others, especially those driven leaders who, while motivated, remain uncertain how to fit these theories and techniques into their already too-busy lives.

     

    Adriane works with business, community and organizational leaders to achieve their personal and professional goals, and help them overcome challenges – real or perceived. In addition to one-one-one and group coaching, she runs workshops and facilitates talks for corporations on the topics of mindfulness and APP. The impact even introductory concepts have on individuals can be transformative within organizations and she feels honoured and privileged to enable that.

     

    Adriane's educational background reflects her interests and fuels her practice. She has a BscH in psychology, an honours MBA, and certificate in the Foundations of Applied Mindfulness Meditation, all from the University of Toronto. She has taken coaching training with both CTI in Toronto and the Flourishing Center in New York City. Most recently, she received a certification in Applied Positive Psychology and is currently enrolled in a 2-year Mindful Meditation Teacher Certification Program.

