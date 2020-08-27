Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Practicing Positive Activism

Activists work to promote specific causes that are intended to make the world a better place for everyone. From addressing issues of racial injustice to raising environmental awareness, there are many causes where activists are needed continuously to spread the word and inspire other people to support the movements. These tips can help any aspiring activist practice positive activism.

Get Educated on the Issues

Gaining as much knowledge as possible can enable activists to do their work better. Activists will have an easier time gaining more supporters for their cause if they are able to convey the objectives in a clear and factual manner. It is also important to learn about the history and progression of the cause to move forward more.

Consider Conflict of Interest

As worthy as a particular cause may seem, there could be issues regarding the organization’s structure or history that create a conflict of interest. For example, suppose a seemingly good organization is known to have a history of promoting racist, anti-Semitic, or homophobic rhetoric. In that case, it may be best to look for another organization that hasn’t been immersed in such controversy.

Get Political

One of the best ways to promote a cause is to get as much involved in the political aspects as possible so that government-supported policies can be passed to create positive change. Lobbying and starting petitions to try to get measures on ballots that support the cause can often yield great results. Political campaigns that encourage voter mobilization are also known to be effective.

Refrain from Violence

As impassioned as activism can feel, it is important to refrain from violence when partaking in public demonstrations. Destroying property and causing bodily harm can quickly cease a movement’s efforts if the police need to intervene or if anyone affected by the violence chooses to file a lawsuit. The goals of the cause and public support can also be lost if the movement develops a reputation for violence.

People who choose to become activists often find fulfillment in their roles of promoting change in the world. By learning about what it takes to become the best activist possible, participants can make the most of their experiences while inspiring others for change.

Originally published on manishgaurcolorado.net

Manish Gaur, Mental Health Professional

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Manish Gaur has amassed over 20 years of experience within the mental health and wellness industry. After experiencing family violence and the loss of his parents at a young age, Manish learned that the best way to heal is through helping others. At the age of 18, he began working with at-risk teenagers in New Mexico. Understanding their struggles, he successfully designed and implemented programs that kept the teens out of gang life and criminal careers. Later in his career, Manish pivoted towards disability and began working at an adult day program in Santa Fe. He quickly learned the lack of independence and hardships adults with disabilities face, and he once again began thinking and devising plans to help. Manish is currently working towards a Master's degree in Counseling. Though he has dedicated his life to helping others, he hopes the degree will extend his reach even further, helping people live the life they desire.

