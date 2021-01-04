Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Practice these healthy eating habits suggested by Jared Jeffrey Davis to stay healthy during Covid19

Staying in self-quarantine to combat the spread of Covid19 is putting people under tremendous stress as they are at a loss about adjusting to the new ways of life that have disrupted regular living. How to spend time at home meaningfully and find out the means to stay happy is creating enormous stress that affects […]

Staying in self-quarantine to combat the spread of Covid19 is putting people under tremendous stress as they are at a loss about adjusting to the new ways of life that have disrupted regular living. How to spend time at home meaningfully and find out the means to stay happy is creating enormous stress that affects your wellness and well-being. It involves the average food-related practices of people who have become susceptible to binge eating that can harm their health feels Jared Jeffrey Davis. Disruptions in supply chains are leading to scarcity of fresh items. With limited opportunities for consuming restaurant foods and take away offers, it is best to focus on home-cooked food that is nutritious and healthy. Pay attention to what you eat by ensuring a balanced diet so that your body receives the nutrition to build immunity.

Make a plan of what you need, advises Jared Jeffrey Davis

Avoid overstocking food items at home by going on an overdrive to counter the disruptions in supply chains.  The habit can have damaging effects on others who might not get their share of food items due to scarcity created in the market and even shoot up food prices. Moreover, you could fill your fridge and cabinets with many unwanted food items, which can be detrimental to your health, but you would still consume it just for the sake of it.  First, plan your intake and stick to the healthy items to avoid unwanted items in your inventory.

Focus on fresh products

Despite the constraints of supply chains, fresh food products are still available, and you must focus on fresh ingredients with shorter shelf-life.  Be on the lookout to source fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products with lean fat, and prioritize them on your buying list compared to the non-perishables.  Frozen fruits and vegetables can be a good substitute for fresh foods as these preserve the nutrients for a longer period and can be part of your healthy diet.

Prepare meals at home

As you are now spending long hours at home, you can devote some time to cooking meals daily. If you did not have time to try out some recipes you love, this is the time to help yourself and demonstrate your culinary expertise. You can even try out many healthy and delicious recipes that you will find online. Take advantage of the wealth of information and start experimenting with ingredients that you have near at hand. However, do not deviate from your pledge of sticking to healthy eating.

Be mindful of portion sizes

When you are at home alone for a long time or have a limited company, there are high chances of overeating. It can be challenging to resist the craving for food when you do not have any idea about making use of the time at home. Gather information online about what constitutes healthy portions and pay attention to the kids’ food habits at home.

Staying healthy together should be your motto because a healthy family can be your strongest support to fight the pandemic.

