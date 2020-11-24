Practice Self-Care in 5 Minutes or Less During 2020 COVID-19 Holiday Season

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The COVID-19 global pandemic has changed how we connect with each other and our holiday celebrations. Many of us are unable to see, touch, and show affection towards our loved ones in person. Most of us have to follow mask and social distancing guidelines when we spend time with them. Living this way has left so many of us starving for physical touch.

Physical touch is a basic human need. Going without it for long periods can impact our emotional, mental, and physical well-being. Giving ourselves daily hugs is one mindful self-care practice we can use to strengthen our well-being.

Hugging yourself is a FREE self-care practice that requires less than five minutes of your time. It offers you an opportunity to practice loving kindness and strengthen your resiliency. A self-hug is also available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year. All you have to do is decide and set an intention to give yourself a hug or hugs on a daily basis. Once you set your intention, take action and watch how your self-hugs turn into acts of self-love and self-empowerment.

Did you know that when you hug yourself, your body releases the hormone, oxytocin, the “love hormone”? Oxytocin helps reduce stress and tension by lowering cortisol (stress hormone) levels in the body. It also lowers blood pressure, slows the heart rate, and improves moods.

Hugging yourself for 20 seconds or more is a serotonin booster. Serotonin is known as the “feel good” hormone that is produced and spread by neurons in the brain. It helps you feel happy, calm, and confident.

Consider following the advice of family therapist Virginia Satir who is famous for saying, “We need 4 hugs a day for survival. We need 8 hugs a day for maintenance. We need 12 hugs a day for growth.” 

In an effort to help you navigate the 2020 COVID-19 holiday season, the Thriving Mindfully Academy has created the Self-Hug Challenge. It is rooted in our HUG3 self-care practice. HUG3 is an acronym that stands for:

H: Hold space for yourself with

U: Unconditional Love

G3: Grace, Growth, and Gratitude

May it inspire you to take better care of yourself with a daily hug!

Self-Hug Challenge Tips: To help you get started with the Self-Hug Challenge, we have included tips to support you.

30-Day Self-Hugs: Try 1 hug for 20 seconds per day. Consider giving yourself a hug in the morning before you get out of bed. If the morning doesn’t work, take a mid-day hug breaks or end your day with a hug before you go to sleep.

60-Day Self-Hugs: Try 4 or more hugs that last 1 minute or more per day. Notice how the increase in hugs makes you feel throughout. If it feels good, add more hugs to your day.

90-Day Self-Hugs: Make hugging a self-care maintenance practice with 8 or more hugs per day.

120-Day Self-Hugs: Take your hug life to the next level of growth with 12 or more hugs per day.

Additional Resources: Check out the Thriving Mindfully Academy's resources and virtual meditation classes.

Ananda Leeke

Michigan born. Maryland raised. Ananda Leeke is a citizen of the world enjoying daily life as a mindfulness and yoga teacher, author, consultant, podcaster, and artist in Washington, D.C. As the Founder and Chief Mindfulness Officer of Ananda Leeke Consulting, Ananda provides training, coaching, and tools that help high achievers and organizations outsmart stress, tap into their creativity, and have a healthy relationship with technology. Her passion for mindfulness is born out of the stress she experienced while working as a lawyer and investment banker. Through mindfulness, she learned how to manage panic attacks and career expectations, take better care of herself, tap into her creativity and resiliency, and become a yoga and mindfulness teacher, Reiki Master, and artist-in-residence at Smith Center for Healing and the Arts. She loves to speak about mindfulness, meditation, self-care, creativity, career reinvention, social media, technology, and yoga at events sponsored by AT&T, Automattic, BlogHer Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Executive Women International, Howard University, Insight Meditation Community of Washington, DC, Institute for Medicaid Innovation,
Nonprofit Technology Network, Spelman College, Unity of Washington, DC, Web of Change, and YWCA. Learn more about her life and career by reading her yoga-inspired novel "Love's Troubadours," mindful creativity memoir "That Which Awakens Me," and mindful tecn memoir "Digital Sisterhood": anandaleeke.com/book and Amazon.com.
Check out her #ThrivingMindfully Podcast for inspiration and tips on how to embrace mindful living, creativity, and technology practices into your life: soundcloud.com/ananda-leeke and meetup.com/thriving-mindfully-meetup. Get support for your mindfulness practice by becoming a member of her A Mindful Cup of Tea Facebook Group: facebook.com/groups/mindfulcupoftea. Come practice meditation with her in DC during the #ThrivingMindfully Meetup Group's weekly class: meetup.com/thriving-mindfully-meetup.

Contact [email protected] for consulting, speaking, teaching, and writing inquiries.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

