“Practice self-awareness” with Fotis Georgiadis & Chris Hall

​Chris Hall is the Chief Executive Officer at Talking Rain Beverage Company. Prior to joining Talking Rain, he served as a submariner in the Unites States Navy. Chris’s time in the Navy instilled in him a commitment to service, dedication, and drive for excellence. ​

​It is these values that have propelled Chris’ growth throughout his eleven-year career at Talking Rain. Upon first joining the company in 2007 as a human resources associate, Chris demonstrated an early aptitude for sales and marketing. By 2009, he became the Midwest Market Manager and within that same year, expanded his role by becoming the Midwest and Northeast Regional Sales Manager. As the Sparkling Ice business began to grow, Chris became the Director of Sales for the Midwest and Northeast, helping land one of Talking Rain’s top retailers to date, Kroger. As the VP of Sales for the Midwest and Northeast, Chris helped the company achieve their goal to have 100% DSD coverage and distribution. In late 2014, Chris was named VP of Sales, where he first oversaw the DSD and Retail business. Later, he assumed responsibilities for all Sales and Supply Chain Operations in the role of Chief Operating Officer. ​

​By mid-2018, Chris was appointed to Chief Executive Officer, where he led the charge in re-designing the corporate pillars, implemented a new corporate strategy and accelerated the pace of the business with focus on optimization and product pipeline. During his first year as CEO, the company achieved a record-breaking sales period, with over 15 million cases of Sparkling Ice shipped throughout the US through June, July, and August. In 2019, Sparkling Ice claimed the number one spot in the sparkling water category. ​

​Chris Hall has a B.S. in Business from Central Washington University and resides in Black Diamond, WA. In his free time, Chris enjoys spending time outside with his family, grilling, and showing cars. ​

Thank you for joining us Chris! ​Can you share with us the most interesting story from your career? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

Prior to working with Talking Rain, I served as a submariner in the Unites States Navy. An unforgettable moment for me was when I went out to sea for the first time and it completely hit me how important teamwork is. Our combined effort was crucial. If one part of the team fails… then the whole team failed. We would win together, lose together, or potentially die together. That was a life changing ‘make or break’ moment and lesson for me.

What do you think makes Sparkling Ice stand out? Please share specifics.

Sparkling Ice caters to all of the senses. It’s a beverage for every person and for every occasion. The packaging is eye-catching and has vibrant colors from natural sources. The scent really smells like fruit from natural flavors. We offer a variety of flavors that taste incredible and we believe we have something for all to enjoy — there’s a flavor for all!

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My mother and grandmother were my role models and I’m grateful to them for all they’ve taught me. Fortunate to be raised by strong women that instilled a strong work ethic and taught me to never give up.

How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

To be resilient is to fail fast; it’s having a level of elasticity that allows you to adapt quickly and move forward when you face a challenge. Every person experiences setbacks, but a resilient person is able to recover quickly and swiftly.

A resilient person is someone who is aware of their surroundings, and has the ability to access the situation and formulate a plan for recovery. They have strong coping skills and have self-awareness, which I believe is the key to being receptive to feedback.

Flexibility is crucial as well — it’s important to have the willingness to adapt and change. A resilient person will embrace change. Strong social connections are important as people are our greatest resource and source of support.

When you think of resilience, is there a specific person that comes to mind? Why?

My mother is a single-mom that raised my brother and I. She amazed me then and continues to amaze me today with her resilience, determination, and her all-around positive attitude. Whatever it took to make sure we both were taken care of and defy everything that was working against her.

Has there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us?

When I first started working with Talking Rain on the Sparkling Ice brand, I was told the company wouldn’t be around much longer. We were a total underdog and had to basically start from scratch with a relatively unknown product. Our team was resilient and fought through the rejection and the doubts. We were able to build out a national distribution network and Sparkling Ice completely took off. It didn’t take long before we were back in the running with our competitors.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency?

I watched my mother raise us and work extremely hard to make sure we had an education and career path. I quickly learned that working hard was crucial and that nothing was ever going to be given to us. I knew my mother had never given up and I promised I wouldn’t either.

Resilience is like a muscle that can be strengthened. In your opinion, what are 5 steps that someone can take to become more resilient? Do you happen to have a story/example for each step?

Practice self-awareness. Taking some time each day for yourself will help you re-evaluate goals and motives. I try to start each morning with a workout, but you can also practice self-awareness through meditation, journaling, or being outdoors.

Invest in your relationships. I have made it a priority to check in with regularly with close friends and business associates to gain insight both professionally and personally.

Manage your time wisely. It’s important to find a balance between your career and your personal life. I find time to recharge with my family each weekend so that I’m able to start each work week with a focused, clear mind.

Embrace change. Our industry is fast-paced and the ever-changing. We are constantly innovating and, as a result, our team has learned to adapt to stay ahead of the market.

Set your sights on lofty goals, once achieved, the bar is now set there. In 2019, Sparkling Ice saw incredible growth and that now presents us with the challenge of setting new goals for 2020 and beyond.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love to increase the awareness and support for our Veterans. There is so much more to be done. At Sparkling Ice, we make sure we’re devoting time and attention to our Veterans, especially through our partnership with the Honor Flight Network, a non-profit organization created to honor America’s veterans. As part of the partnership, Puget Sound Honor Flight and Sparkling Ice transport heroes from their hometown of Seattle, WA to Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect at the memorials dedicated to honor their service and sacrifices.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

My grandmother who passed away back in 2009. She gave me incredible advice and I always received the best insight from her. We’ve shared plenty of lunches & breakfasts and I would love to be able to sit down with her again.