Practice is must !!

Practice is the best of all instructors - Publilius Syrus

Without any practice we can’t step into stage !! These words are applicable for any field you are in.. Practice makes perfect !! Every skill we are learning in our life need more practice. Dreaming is not enough, get into the ground keep practicing. A keen focused practicing will take you to the dream destination. Quotes to motivate you to practice daily..

If you don’t practice, you don’t deserve to win

– Andre Agassi

Don’t practice until you get it right, practice until you can’t get it wrong !!

There is no glory in practice but without practice there is no glory…

Excellence is not an art. It is the habit of practice

– Aristotle

An ounce of practice is better than an hour of preaching

– Mahatma Gandhiji

Knowledge is of no value unless you put into practice

– Anton Chekhov

Practice creates confidence and confidence empowers you

– Simon Biles

Practice daily. Because the quality of your practice determines the caliber of your performance..

– Robin Sharma

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

