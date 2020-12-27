“Practice gratitude” with Juliana Spicoluk

Practice gratitude: No matter how difficult a day you may be having there is always something to be grateful. Focus on the little gifts of life and watch life reward you with more reasons to be thankful.

Asa part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Juliana Spicoluk.

Boho Beautiful is a travel, yoga and lifestyle brand founded by Juliana Spicoluk and Mark Spicoluk creating positive content for the body, mind and earth. With content centered around yoga, travel, fitness, vegan food, self-awareness, conscious living and guided meditations, Boho Beautiful has grown to over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube, 300k+ followers on Instagram, sold tens of thousands of books & programs online, and inspired and been inspired by so many wonderful people from all over the planet.

As a growing community for health and mindfulness, the ongoing mission for Boho Beautiful is to create and share as much high frequency positive content as possible and to continue to reach and connect to as many people as this beautiful opportunity will allow.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Before yoga and wellness became part of my life, I was a world class Rhythmic Gymnast. I represented Canada all over the world but then due to a severe back injury at age 17 I had to say goodbye to my athletic career and that is when I turned to Yoga and Pilates to help myself heal my body and mind. That was the beginning of everything and fast forward to 8 years after that moment, my husband and I began to share our journey through our on-line portal on Youtube called Boho Beautiful which gave me the opportunity to continue to help others find whatever healing or value they needed out of the classes I could provide.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

When we finally got the guts to go all in, sell all of our possessions, and hit the road to crate content and live the life we always dreamed was the exact moment that it all started to come together. Which just goes to show, that old saying that the only way to guarantee you will take the island in battle is when you burn your boats and go all in.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The mistake we learned when we started was that we should have started earlier. We waited years to press record on our first video even though we had the idea to do it, we let fear rule our lives and stop us from beginning to follow our dream.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My husband Mark, because when we began this business together we learned everything about team work and the balance of living and creating a healthy and loving romantic and business partnership.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

By being able to bring yoga, fitness, and mindfulness to people homes, our hope and intention with each class and video that we put out for the world to see is that someone can take some kind of value from it and apply it to their personal journey. Whether it is a busy mom that takes 15 minutes for herself on the mat each morning, or college student that can find peace and balance through a meditation practice, being able to serve and give my energy to anyone out there that needs it is one of the greatest way I can imagine bringing impact and contribution to this world.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Start your day on the mat each morning: whether it is a 10 minute meditation, or a 60 minute yoga class. Let the first moments of your day be about reconnection to your higher self. Limit your social media intake: its easy to get sucked into your IG feed of beautiful photos, but scroll mindfully. Make sure the content you consume is raising your vibration instead of making you compare your life to beautiful online pictures. Eat consciously: remember you are what you eat. Spend at least 30 minutes a day in nature: whether it is a hike in the forest, or a quick breather on a park bench. Get outside and breathe in that fresh beautiful air. Practice gratitude: No matter how difficult a day you may be having there is always something to be grateful. Focus on the little gifts of life and watch life reward you with more reasons to be thankful.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Social media disconnection time. Finding time everyday where the phones get turned off, the news get turned off and we find the time to reconnect to our own energy and peace within.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

You can’t make everyone happy so focus on being the best version of yourself and ignore the noise around you that doesn’t serve your higher good. The intention behind every word and practice is everything. Trust the universe, even when things don’t make that much sense. Do not obsess about being perfect. Even a small act of kindness can change someone’s entire day.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Veganism because it represents one of the closest values in my life which is Ahimsa, non-violence. I feel passionately about the idea that love and kindness goes beyond what we do on the mat each day, it extends to our daily choices and how that affects all sentient beings around us.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

youtube: www.youtube.com/bohobeautiful

IG: instagram.com/bohobeautifullife

FB: facebook.com/bohobeautifullife

