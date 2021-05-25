Practice Daily…

Whatever the skill it won’t come over night… Its like an art, you need more practice especially daily practice. Speaking, writing, teaching, coding, painting, acting.. any of these things nothing will come as a magic. We can’t be a master without practice. It need practice. For practice we need patience. Without patience nothing could be achieved.

Patience is the most important factor for practicing anything. Start slowly, spend at least 30 minutes daily. With clear focus spend your time in practicing. Later slowly you will increase your time in practicing. Just remember a child who is trying to take a first step !! If you observe the child fall more than 10 -15 times but it won’t give up in trying to walk. They will keep on practice, keep on try to reach it first step.

Be like a child, never stop trying. Falling down many times surely they will have some pain but they won’t mind it. Their motto is to walk, take their first step. Same thing for us to .. though we face interruptions, conflicts, difficulties in learning a skill, in our career, job keep practicing more, learn to learn daily. Few drops makes an ocean. Daily practice makes you as a master. Be a master with daily practice !!