Practice daily self-care for a thriving business!

By

Practicing daily self-care is critical to maintaining a positive mindset, having high energy, and thinking clearly so you can make good decisions in your business – and continue to make the world a better place and serve more clients.

When my clients hit a wall I ask them how their daily self-care is going.  Inevitably, the daily self-care has dropped off  (and so have the clients!)

Here’s what I can tell you:

Daily self-care has been the ONE THING that has helped me to stay calm, confident, and optimistic during the pandemic; be present for my current clients; and easily enroll new people in my programs.

I highly recommend it!

Here are some examples of self-care practices that pack a big punch:

  • Getting enough sleep (so you can make good decisions)
  • Getting outdoors in nature (to get those inspired ideas and de-stress)
  • Exercising (walking is a good one, expecially for those who feel they’re not athletically inclined)
  • Drinking enough water throughout the day (so your brain cells stay hydrated and you can more easily solve problems)

Remember – practice daily self-care for a thriving business!

Cornelia Livingston, Business Coach at Cornelia Ward

Author Cornelia Ward is a Divine Business Coach who works with entrepreneurs who love to teach to bring in a flood of new clients – all without a website, mailing list, or social media following!

She has a Master’s Degree in Community Economic Development, a background in financial services, has been trained by best-selling author Doreen Virtue as an intuitive, and has been helping people reach their career and business goals for over 15 years.  She combines her traditional background in business and financial services with “channeled coaching” where she brings forth messages from her clients’ Divine team in the area of life purpose and business.

Her Facebook group Passion And Purpose: Create A Business You Love Community is a great place for people who want to make the world a better place to gather, connect, and get inspired to do the work they are meant to do:   www.CreateACareerYouLove.com

 

