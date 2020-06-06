Practicing daily self-care is critical to maintaining a positive mindset, having high energy, and thinking clearly so you can make good decisions in your business – and continue to make the world a better place and serve more clients.

When my clients hit a wall I ask them how their daily self-care is going. Inevitably, the daily self-care has dropped off (and so have the clients!)

Here’s what I can tell you:

Daily self-care has been the ONE THING that has helped me to stay calm, confident, and optimistic during the pandemic; be present for my current clients; and easily enroll new people in my programs.

I highly recommend it!

Here are some examples of self-care practices that pack a big punch:

Getting enough sleep (so you can make good decisions)

Getting outdoors in nature (to get those inspired ideas and de-stress)

Exercising (walking is a good one, expecially for those who feel they’re not athletically inclined)

Drinking enough water throughout the day (so your brain cells stay hydrated and you can more easily solve problems)

Remember – practice daily self-care for a thriving business!