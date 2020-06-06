Practicing daily self-care is critical to maintaining a positive mindset, having high energy, and thinking clearly so you can make good decisions in your business – and continue to make the world a better place and serve more clients.
When my clients hit a wall I ask them how their daily self-care is going. Inevitably, the daily self-care has dropped off (and so have the clients!)
Here’s what I can tell you:
Daily self-care has been the ONE THING that has helped me to stay calm, confident, and optimistic during the pandemic; be present for my current clients; and easily enroll new people in my programs.
I highly recommend it!
Here are some examples of self-care practices that pack a big punch:
- Getting enough sleep (so you can make good decisions)
- Getting outdoors in nature (to get those inspired ideas and de-stress)
- Exercising (walking is a good one, expecially for those who feel they’re not athletically inclined)
- Drinking enough water throughout the day (so your brain cells stay hydrated and you can more easily solve problems)
Remember – practice daily self-care for a thriving business!