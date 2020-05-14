“Practice Choosing Positive Emotions.” With Dr. Bradley Nelson & Fotis Georgiadis

Practice Choosing Positive Emotions: Many people mistakenly believe that we are at the mercy of whatever emotions we tend to start feeling. But the reality is, no matter what the circumstance is, we choose our emotions. It just takes mindfulness. The next time someone says or does something that tends to trigger a negative emotion in you, step back, take a deep breath, and think of an emotion that will better serve you in the situation. The key is to be very present whenever you can. Set a conscious goal to develop more emotional intelligence. Identify your emotions as they come up and then manage or change your emotional response. You are in the driver’s seat!

Dr. Bradley Nelson (D.C., ret) is one of the world's foremost experts on natural methods of achieving wellness. He has trained thousands of certified practitioners worldwide to help people overcome physical and emotional discomfort by releasing their emotional baggage. His best-selling book The Emotion Code provides step-by-step instructions for working with the body's energy healing power.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share your “backstory” with us? What was it that led you to your eventual career choice?

When I was 13 years old, I was diagnosed with kidney disease. At the hospital, the doctors told us that there was no treatment for what I had. They told me to be careful, not to run or play too hard because it could be dangerous.

I remember thinking that they didn’t really need to tell me that because just walking would sometimes create pain in my back that felt like I had been stabbed with a knife. Since this disease was potentially fatal, and since there was no medical treatment for it, my parents decided to try an alternative. They took me to see a couple of Osteopathic Doctors who practiced and lived in a trailer house situated in the middle of a field on the outskirts of town.

Their names were Dr. Alan Bain and Dr. Ida Harmon. “Doc and Ida” started working on me and within a couple of weeks, I felt much better. The pain that I had been experiencing was much less frequent, and much less severe.

After about a month, I had just about forgotten that I was ever sick. My parents took me back to the medical clinic, where they ran the tests on me again. The tests were all negative, and as I recall, that was the 1st time I ever heard the phrase “spontaneous remission.” “Whatever we did must’ve worked!” they said. But of course, they hadn’t done anything except run tests. I knew in my heart that what my “alternative doctors” had done had worked to help me heal. I decided then and there that I wanted to be a doctor when I grew up, but not just any kind of doctor. I wanted to be that kind of doctor, even if I had to work in a trailer.

As the years went on that dream started to fade a bit. I was introduced to computer programming in college, and I loved it. I loved business, and decided that I wouldn’t go into the healing arts after all. Instead, I was going to become a businessman. When I was about six months away from starting the MBA program at Brigham Young University, my wife Jean and I went home to Montana for Christmas. As we were sitting with my mother and father in their living room, my father suddenly asked me, “Are you sure you don’t want to go to Chiropractic school? You’ve always wanted to do that, and it seems like a really great career.” I replied, “No, I’ve decided to get my MBA, so I’m really going in a different direction.” He said “Well, why don’t you think about it one more time?” I told him that I would.

Later that evening, Jean and I wrote up a pro and con list for each of our options. Both looked good and now I wasn’t sure which was best for us. They were such different paths and I really didn’t know which to choose. I had thought that I had made up my mind but now I felt like I was being torn between two exciting futures.

When Jean and I got married, we made an agreement that we would never make any important decision without praying about it. We wanted to make sure to do what was right for us. This was a momentous decision, so that night found me on my knees. I asked God if it made any difference. I wanted to know which direction to go and said I was willing to go either way.

I was awakened in the middle of the night with my mind full of thoughts about healing, and how wonderful it is to be able to help other people. I had this experience three times that night, and three more times the next night, waking up with my mind full of thoughts and feelings about going into the healing arts. Each time I woke up, the feelings were more powerful. I became convinced that this was my calling.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Morning sickness affects millions of women worldwide, and there is no effective treatment for it. There are medications that a pregnant woman can take but those are potentially harmful to both the fetus and the mother. When my wife Jean was pregnant with our youngest daughter Elisabeth, she was suffering with morning sickness. We had a family reunion to attend and Jean didn’t know how she could travel being so sick. She asked me to help her. I started thinking of all the things that I knew that were supposed remedies. There’s a long list of things that you can try and some of those things help a little but none of them really fix the problem. Without any real viable options that I knew of, I decided to turn to the higher power and ask for some help. The answer that came to me was that morning sickness is caused by a disconnection between the mother and the growing fetus. What I found was the brain is sometimes not initially connected with this new life that is growing within. Essentially, the mother has to be connected both energetically and physically with all parts of the fetus.

I’ve seen a good number of morning-sick women over the years since I was led to this knowledge. I haven’t had anyone yet that this has not helped. Often the effect is immediate and quite dramatic. As soon as you create the energetic connections, the morning sickness is usually gone. Typically what women say is, “I feel better; I’m going to go eat something!” They’re hungry because they haven’t been able to eat due to the morning sickness. This is something that you won’t find anywhere else but in The Body Code.

Can you share a story about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting?

I had a patient who had come in to see me because she had a really bad headache. I was trained as a chiropractor. I saw her several times during a two week period but she had no relief. I decided to check her for everything I could think of rather than just the typical physical misalignments that can cause headaches. I found she had a misaligned big toe. I adjusted it and the headache that she had been suffering with left her immediately. That was a peculiar surprise!

Can you tell us what lesson or takeaway you learned from that?

I learned something that I have seen again and again over the years, and it’s something that I share with my students. That is, “Anything can cause anything.” My desire was to access the human computer system within, the subconscious mind because it was running and archiving everything. If I could access what the subconscious knew, I could better help my patients to heal.

As I learned how to gain access, I wanted to empower others. This led me to create a software system called The Body Code that would provide access to others, too. My earlier interest in computers and programming were essential to the creation of The Body Code. This system encompasses most of the possible imbalances that can be behind any given problem. It’s a mind mapping system that guides our users to access the subconscious mind of the individual they are working with to uncover the root causes of various issues. They are led to find reasons for emotional and mental imbalance, physical discomfort and malfunction in the body and spirit. When blocks are removed, balance is potentially restored so proper function and healing are free to take place. We are designed to heal.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We are doing an update of The Body Code that is really exciting. We are also making it more accessible. We have several new languages planned for this powerful system, too. I can’t give all of the details yet but hope that your readers will visit us at: Discoverhealing.com in the coming weeks because good things are coming!

Can you share with our readers a bit why you are an authority about the topic of the Loneliness Epidemic?

I worked in a brick-and-mortar chiropractic practice for many years. For the last 10 of those years, I specialized in treating people suffering from conditions deemed incurable by conventional medicine. My chiropractic patients included people suffering from conditions such as fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue, lupus, cancer, and other illnesses. I found that the biggest thing all of those patients had in common was their “emotional baggage,” a phenomenon I call “Trapped Emotions.” Simply put, the energy of emotional events seemed stuck within them, potentially manifesting through different types of discomfort and distress.

Trapped Emotions distort the normal energy field of the body. From my experience working with patients and training energy healing practitioners, I have come to believe that Trapped Emotions are implicated in most of the health and relationships problems people face, including chronic loneliness.

People tend to isolate more when they have a lot of emotional baggage. They aren’t as open to connection, they are unable to feel the positive emotions that they want to feel, and they can get stuck in loneliness.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. According to this story in Forbes, loneliness is becoming an increasing health threat not just in the US , but across the world. Can you articulate for our readers 3 reasons why being lonely and isolated can harm one’s health?

1. Loneliness can increase stress, which we know is bad for your health. It is linked to the occurrence of heart attack, stroke, and suicide.

2. We find loneliness linked to the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

3. Studies also suggest that lonely adults experience more fatigue. They exercise less frequently, which of course affects health as well.

On a broader societal level, in which way is loneliness harming our communities and society?

Loneliness can actually be contagious and spread through societal networks. If you’re close to someone who is lonely, you’re actually more likely to experience it yourself.

The irony of having a loneliness epidemic is glaring. We are living in a time where more people are more connected to each other than ever before in history. Our technology has the power to connect billions of people in one network, in a way that was never possible. Yet despite this, so many people are lonely. Why is this? Can you share 3 of the main reasons why we are facing a loneliness epidemic today? Please give a story or an example for each.

1. Yes, we’ve certainly had a culture shift with social media being so pervasive. We don’t interact in person as much as we might need to have a real connection because we have devices to reach one another and to entertain ourselves. Our best communication happens when we sense one another’s energy, read body language, listen with intent, experience physical touch, and so on. We all need love and friendship. Relationships give purpose and meaning to our lives so we don’t want to miss out on that. Sending a text fails to connect us in the same way as connecting in person. Building relationships takes time and a real investment of giving, communicating effectively, and loving others.

2. We can feel lonely when we haven’t been able to build or hang onto relationships that are important to us; those that support our deepest needs and beliefs, our spiritual selves. Often loneliness is a result of a sudden loss or trauma. It’s challenging to restore contentment when there is a loss of a loved one through death, addiction, or a broken relationship. And at those difficult times it can be very hard to reach out for help, which leads to loneliness.

3. Loneliness results when we feel separated. We can feel separated from our Higher Power, separated from Love, separated from our loved ones and separated from our dreams and purpose in life. Those connections are vital to living an optimally fulfilling life. On a quantum level, when we have negative low vibrational frequencies within our energy fields, we are separated to some degree from our higher selves and many of us don’t know how to change that.

Ok. it is not enough to talk about problems without offering possible solutions. In your experience, what are the 5 things each of us can do to help solve the Loneliness Epidemic. Please give a story or an action step for each.

Reach Out and Serve: One of the best ways to overcome loneliness and isolation is to move outside yourself and take action to help others. That takes the focus away from you and enables you to turn that lens around so it is not pointed at you and all your trouble. Instead it is pointed at somebody else who has needs. You might volunteer doing something that you are good at to help others learn what you know. This type of service will immediately help you feel your intrinsic value. Your contribution will connect you to the power of love. Giving is a beautiful way to connect.

Start A Gratitude Journal: I have found that people suffering from depression tend to focus on the negative things in their lives rather than counting their blessings. One of the most important things you can do is to make a list every day of the things in your life that are actually good. It may seem like everything is bad in your life and you don’t have any good things going on, but if you think about it, you do. The more you fill your heart with love and gratitude, the less lonely you will feel. So shift your focus and start a gratitude journal.

Practice Choosing Positive Emotions: Many people mistakenly believe that we are at the mercy of whatever emotions we tend to start feeling. But the reality is, no matter what the circumstance is, we choose our emotions. It just takes mindfulness. The next time someone says or does something that tends to trigger a negative emotion in you, step back, take a deep breath, and think of an emotion that will better serve you in the situation. The key is to be very present whenever you can. Set a conscious goal to develop more emotional intelligence. Identify your emotions as they come up and then manage or change your emotional response. You are in the driver’s seat!

Take steps to release emotional baggage. Trapped emotions are unresolved negative feelings from difficult and traumatic life experiences. When an emotion becomes trapped, a person will feel that emotion more easily under circumstances similar to the one that created that emotion in the first place. So if a person has a trapped emotion of loneliness, for instance, that person will tend to become lonely much more readily than he or she otherwise would. There are several emotions that are closely related to loneliness, such as feeling abandoned, isolated, lost, forlorn and unsupported. All of these can become trapped during difficult situations people go through in life. You can learn how to clear these emotional energies quite easily yourself by learning the Emotion Code.

Check to see if you have a Heart-Wall.

Sometimes people have multiple trapped emotions that form what I call a Heart-Wall™. This is an energetic blockage that prevents people from freely giving and receiving love. A Heart-Wall makes it easy to feel numb and hard to access positive emotions. It’s easy to see how Heart-Walls contribute to loneliness.

I once had a patient, a young woman who had been deeply hurt during a break-up. She had vowed to never date again and hadn’t for eight years. She was alone and lonely. She had a problem with her neck and had come to see me to alleviate her neck pain. I was a chiropractor but in her case, never needed to adjust her neck. I found that she had a Heart-Wall. We cleared it and her neck pain was gone! She returned to my office a few months later and shared that not only was her neck just fine, but that what I had done to open her heart by releasing her Heart-Wall really worked. Shortly after our past visit, she discovered that her childhood sweetheart had been living right around the corner from her for the past eight years. They’d been dating and were now in love, and she thought that he was going to ask her to marry him.

You can learn how to release your trapped emotions and Heart-Wall at www.emotioncodegift.com.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I love to inspire people to learn more about how energy healing can potentially remove emotional baggage, which may help reverse all kinds of discomfort — emotional and physical. The Emotion Code doesn’t require expensive therapy or reliving bad experiences. It literally removes the energy of sadness, anxiousness, anger, loneliness, and other negative emotions in just a few minutes. This is something that has been life changing for many.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I’d love to have a lunch visit with Dr. Oz. I have always admired him for his interest in new and empowering alternatives. He has a fun show that reaches lots of viewers. My mission to help and empower others aligns with his.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Thank you so much for these insights. This was so inspiring, and so important!