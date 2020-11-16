Practical Tips to Achieve a Positive Mindset

The power of positive thinking might seem a little bit of a cliché nowadays due to too much usage. For someone going through a really tough time, being positive might not be the first thing that comes to the mind. And although it has become a cliché, it truly works.

In a world full of so many problems and distractions, the only way to stay sane, healthy, and happy is to have a positive mindset and a belief that everything will work out fine in the end.

Having a positive mindset can give you the confidence you deserve, improve your health, your interactions, relationships, and so much more.

What is positive thinking?

It is simply the positive self-image we have of ourselves, our optimism, and general positive self-talks.

Ways to Achieve a Positive Mindset.

1. Develop a mindset of Gratitude

Look for the best in every situation, and be grateful for them.

Gratitude revolves around being grateful for what you have while still expecting better things in life. It’s a process of showing appreciation to your maker for all the good things you have and for things coming your way.

Gratitude has a way of helping people develop a positive mindset, sets you up for success and makes you more expectant for good things. It helps shift the mind from constant worry and focus on the negative.

2. Engage in Positive Self-talk

It is quite easy to criticize ourselves for little mistakes we make and never appreciating the good we’ve done. The process of self-criticism is often what leads to guilt feeling and the feeling of being unworthy.

The best way to achieve a positive mindset is to stop the self-criticisms and engage more in positive self-talk. Tell yourself positive things to uplift your spirit. It has a way of boosting your self-confidence and mood also.

Affirmations are also a good technique for developing a positive mindset, it rewires the mind for success and builds up your confidence.

3. See failures as lessons

Everyone experience failure sometimes in life, and the ability to move on is what distinguishes the successful from the unsuccessful people in life.

Instead of beating yourself up for mistakes or failures, you should reframe it as a lesson. Failure in its truest sense isn’t a failure at all, they are lessons, lessons that make us wiser and smarter.

Don’t beat yourself up when you fail. Accept the situation, learn from it and grow.

4. Focus more on the present.

The major causes of anxiety, fear, failure, and depressions according to Eckhart Tolle are large because many people are either living in the past or living in the future. You have less tendency to be happy when you focus more on the past, and when you focus too much on the future.

Instead of focusing on either the future or past, you should try focusing on the NOW. You’ll observe that the gravity of your problem might be minimal or nothing at all. Learn to connect with things around you, your friends, family, and all the beautiful moments surrounding you.

5. Get a Coach or a Mentor

A coach can serve as your accountability partner, they can help you develop a better perspective of your problems and also build up your confidence and self-worth.

A mentor is also great because they’ve walked on the same path, and they understand what it feels like to be in your situation. Having a mentor is like standing on the shoulder of a giant. You develop the necessary confidence and belief in yourself.

6. Associate with Positive Minded Friends or Colleagues.

The reason why most people suffer for long is that they associate with negatively minded people. Negative people have a way of pulling you down and make one feel unworthy. And they have a way of exaggerating circumstance. Avoid them and associate more with positively minded individuals who can uplift your spirit and motivate you to greatness.

7. Laugh it Off

Laughter has a way of changing our mood. It helps to relax the mind and body. And puts you in a positive state of mind.

When you take the time to observe your worries or problems, you’ll observe that they aren’t as serious as the mind makes them.

Your problems aren’t always as serious as you think, so laugh it off. When you do, you’ll observe a certain type of calmness in your body.

It truly works, try it out.

8. Be Aware of Negativity

Become aware of your thoughts and actions. Observe how you think and your behaviour towards different circumstances. When you observe negative thoughts, arrest it and substitute it for positive self-talk or affirmations.

Awareness has a way of helping us develop a more positive mindset towards situations in life because we understand ourselves better.