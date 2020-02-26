Powerful Viewpoint For Every Business Employee

Have you give ear to the statistic that says, “80% of new businesses fail within the first five years?” That seems to be a favorite one for people to adduce when sparing no effort to ward off their friends or co-workers from starting a new business, certainly, with the best of intentions.

Now can anyone tell me what percentage of employees will fail within the first five years? Employees are to give results, as you would expect, no other reason. But do you know that 70 percent of employees are not delivering their best performance at work?

In biological science, the cell is the living unit of the body. A body will request a well amount of fluid to remain healthy and regulated, however, showing its importance. Likewise in business, the employees are a factor to tune-up the living unit of business towards greater achievement.

Of the sources of business innovation, employees are the only resource that you can physically control and access that which your competitors cannot. And also, they are the one asset you have that can be a sustainable competitive advantage.

What if an employee is hired and then “fails” and never meet up to the standard of achieving vigorously? Does that mean he/she did nothing the whole time or lack the knowledge to perform and shouldn’t have been hired in the first place? Of course not… All he/she needs is a cure-all pragmatic remedy that will help such employees perform as would.

#1. Workplace Integrity, Intelligence, and Energy

“Somebody once said that in looking for people to hire, you look for three qualities: integrity, intelligence, and energy. And if you don’t have the first, the other two will kill you.”― Warren Buffet

You think about it; it’s true. If you hire somebody without integrity, you want them to be dumb and lazy. The three perspective qualities work together in hands as a catalyst to cause a lot of winning abridge for employees.

Integrity Blend In Balance Success

Well, Integrity isn’t a destination. It is a way of life. It is an internal guidance system that will never guide employees astray!

You must have heard the term before, but what is the meaning of integrity being an employee at the workplace? What does workplace integrity look like in practice?

Integrity is the practice of being honest and showing consistent and uncompromising adherence to strong moral and ethical principles and values. Although, employees Integrity lies in, doing whats spoken and speaking what has resulted. Generally, people with integrity support the foundation stones for balanced success. But others have excuses.

Maintaining integrity at work is crucial for employees at all levels, especially as the business workplace continues to move up the ladder. Having integrity helps foster an open and positive work environment and an ethical approach to decision-making.

Despite being an essential element of good business, integrity is difficult to nurture. The Harvard Business Review explains that there exist two primary hurdles to integrity.

First is the innately human ability to rationalize behavior: For example, if you ask high school students whether or not it is right to cheat, most will say that cheating is wrong. Yet research suggests that as many as 95% of such students admit to having engaged in some form of cheating. Most of the time, this involves a specific incident where the students had to make a choice. In hindsight, the students justify the choice as “not cheating,” “no big deal,” or something that “everyone else does.” In other words, they rationalize their situational behavior, and this way they can still consider themselves to be honest.

For example, if you ask high school students whether or not it is right to cheat, most will say that cheating is wrong. Yet research suggests that as many as 95% of such students admit to having engaged in some form of cheating. Most of the time, this involves a specific incident where the students had to make a choice. In hindsight, the students justify the choice as “not cheating,” “no big deal,” or something that “everyone else does.” In other words, they rationalize their situational behavior, and this way they can still consider themselves to be honest. And that leads to the second reason why integrity is so difficult: Everyone defines integrity differently; for example in some business cultures, people are expected to openly do favors for each other, while in other cultures those favors would be considered bribes.

Not everyone envisions integrity the same. So, how do you overcome these roadblocks to ensure integrity underpins processes in the workplace. Well, be impeccable with activities and work rightly.

The Brain Is Like A Muscle; Intelligence To Expect The Unexpected

To expect the unexpected shows a thoroughly modern intellect. Oscar Wilde

In some cases of employment, about 75 percent of hiring managers value emotional intelligence over IQ. Although, what matters the most is Employee With Intelligence.

Employee Intelligence involves the art of providing a better experience of work that drives tangible business results. And to business organization, it is extremely a top preference on the scale. Unfortunately, 70 percent of employees don’t have a positive experience while working.

Once, to assess how well an employee might do climbing the career ladder, it might be considered asking them to take an Intelligence quotient test. For years, it was thought that the intelligence quotient (IQ) test – which measures memory, analytical thinking, and mathematical ability – was one of the best ways to predict business future job prospects. Moreover, the goal of intelligence is to measure formidably.

There are no great limits to growth because there are no limits of human intelligence, imagination, and wonder. Ronald Reagan

Employees should be intelligent because today’s workplace is global, fast-paced and technology-driven. It takes the bright minds of smart employees for businesses to maintain a competitive edge. However, the word “smart” is pointing out a high intelligence quotient or IQ.

Worked For Benjamin Franklin; Energy Conquer all Things

Today’s employees are exhausted. To be a sustainable, innovative and high-performing employee, you need to focus on energy. There are a number of ways low energy can suddenly hit employees at any time of the day, and it can differ from person to person, the reason why energy is part of the outlook.

The secret to company performance is to ensure that its employees are energized. Employee energy is all about the potential to do work. Doing so will boost efficiency and productivity. And, along the way, it will employ to continuous growth and become more well-rounded individuals.

#2. Not enough to be busy, Workforce Productivity Should be Unclouded

Employee productivity helps to maintain the workplace, causing the accomplishing result of great import. But most times it is viewed by employees as being busy. They get blur without them even noticing at the workplace. Because they believe wrongly that as long as they are busy, their productivity still remains secure. But do you know that 85 percent of employees lose at least one to two hours of productivity a week searching for information?

Employee productivity is crucial to the success of any business. After all, when teams can make substantial gains and improvements in a short amount of time, it can have a massive impact on the bottom line. The more efficient employees are, the more successful the business or workplace will become.

Highly productive people have mastered the skill of deep work. Productivity is being able to do things that were never able to do before. it’s a key jewel for employees toward achieving as desired.