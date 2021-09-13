Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Powerful Tips for a Calmer, Saner Life!

Sometimes you don’t even know thatyou’re feeling it until you turn your headand your neck hurts, Maybe you feel aconstant pit in your stomach, or you noticeyour heart is beating faster than normal. The truth is, some stress is normal … butchronic stress (like what can be happeningright now with everything going on) can doa […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Sometimes you don’t even know that
you’re feeling it until you turn your head
and your neck hurts, Maybe you feel a
constant pit in your stomach, or you notice
your heart is beating faster than normal.

The truth is, some stress is normal … but
chronic stress (like what can be happening
right now with everything going on) can do
a real number on your body.

TAKE BACK CONTROL!

Over time, having too many stress
hormones in your system is linked with
increased inflammation … and all the
problems associated with it!


What can you do about it?
Most of us have never learned how to use
the powers within our own bodies to cope
with stress.


In fact, many of us were taught to “walk it
off” and ignore it, in hopes that it would
just magically go away.

If you’re not careful, feeling stressed can
even become your new “normal,” so you
don’t feel like yourself unless you’re
feeling the pressure.

Here are ways to TAKE BACK CONTROL

Calm YOUR Mind

Over time, stress can become such a habit that it
starts to feel normal.
How do you know if stress has become a way of life?

Listen to the voice in your head and be aware of
what it’s telling you.

  • Is it repeating stressful
    thoughts or phrases throughout the day? That’s
    one big clue.
    Every once in a while, do a quick body scan: is
    your jaw clenched? Your shoulders tight? Are you
    holding your breath?
    You often feel full of dread, sadness, or anger,
    and wonder why no one else is getting with the
    (your) program.
    Over time, stress can become such a habit that it
    starts to feel normal.
    How do you know if stress has become a way of
    life?

If these sound familiar, it’s time to start making
some mindset shifts.

    Randi Silverman, Certified Sleep Science Coach at Randi's Wellness Corner

    I am Certified as a Sleep Coach Specialist through NESTA / The Spencer Institute Training for Coaches. I’m also a Certified Fitness Trainer, Certified Healthy Lifestyle Specialist and I hold a degree in Healthcare Science.

    I am passionate about working with stressed out females from a variety of backgrounds. From exhausted Mom’s to overworked CEO’s, I’ve helped dozens of women who are struggling with stress change their lives for the better by getting quality, consistent sleep. By helping my clients know how to reduce their stress levels, they are able to create a healthy sleep pattern free of sleeping pills or other alternatives.

    A little about me:

    What Makes Me Different:

    My mindset and experience. I, too, have experienced sleepless nights due to stress and truly understand the toll it can take on your life and your body. The mental attitude I have to help others break the cycle is an important factor in how I provide service to my clients.

    When you work with me you can expect:

    • Diligent problem solving. I am always up for a challenge and strive to find the right solution for my clients, every time.

    • Continual goal setting. When I help someone achieve their goals, I always encourage them to set another one to continue working toward.

    • Discipline and dedication. I’m highly disciplined and hold myself to a high standard. By doing so I ensure I am giving my best to my clients 100% of the time.

    • Planning. I believe in making a step-by-step plan. It’s much more realistic to reach your goals when you break them down with tasks and milestones. I do this with each of my clients to keep it straight forward for them.

    When I’m not working with my clients, you can expect to find me kicking back to enjoy the Lifetime Movie Network, Law & Order or CSI.

    Ready to see if we are the right fit to work together? Send me a message and let’s chat!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    In case of emergency, break glass
    Community//

    The New PTSD – Present Time Stress Disorder

    by Stephanie Dalfonzo
    Community//

    How to Deal with Covid-19 Re-Entry Anxiety

    by Dominique Antiglio
    Community//

    How to recognise the signs of stress and how to manage it!

    by Hayley Austin
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.