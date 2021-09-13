Powerful Tips for a Calmer, Saner Life!

Sometimes you don’t even know that

you’re feeling it until you turn your head

and your neck hurts, Maybe you feel a

constant pit in your stomach, or you notice

your heart is beating faster than normal.

The truth is, some stress is normal … but

chronic stress (like what can be happening

right now with everything going on) can do

a real number on your body.

TAKE BACK CONTROL!

Over time, having too many stress

hormones in your system is linked with

increased inflammation … and all the

problems associated with it!



What can you do about it?

Most of us have never learned how to use

the powers within our own bodies to cope

with stress.



In fact, many of us were taught to “walk it

off” and ignore it, in hopes that it would

just magically go away.

If you’re not careful, feeling stressed can

even become your new “normal,” so you

don’t feel like yourself unless you’re

feeling the pressure.

Here are ways to TAKE BACK CONTROL

Calm YOUR Mind

If these sound familiar, it’s time to start making

some mindset shifts.