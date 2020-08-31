Powerful Self-Care ways to nourish Well-being

The World Health Organization (WHO) stated the power of a high level of wellbeing leads to quality life. Partaking in wellbeing becomes more of a necessity than a choice. Its popularity has ignited in recent years. According to American Psychological Association (APA), acting early can prevent mental disorders and result in a healthier future.

Self-care strengthens our mental and physical health and overall well-being.

When you take good care of yourselves, you are most likely to see progress in every aspect of your life physically, mentally even in relationships. Once you keep your cup overflowed, you will be in a better position for the loved ones. So what are the practical ways to increase your well-being? Let’s explore 8 self-care ways to improve your well-being.

1. Develop new hobbies

Everyone was born uniquely towards different interests and talents. Some people find shopping releases stress whereas others enjoy playing instruments. Find things that bring you joy, such as, paintings or starting your own mini-garden. Health experts have proven that art therapy can tackle mental stress. Painting creates a sense of contentment towards life in general.

2. Meditation

Start by breathing deeply. Close your eyes and pay attention only to your breathing while meditating. Try ten deep breaths through your nose. This brings inner peace and relaxation. When you meditate, you receive a clear picture of mind and body. Then, freedom comes through meditating on how to balance thoughts and the present moment. It will help emotional health and well-being. If you believe in God. Prayer eases us into peace and gratitude!

3. Enough sleep

We’ve all been there. Your alarm snoozes after a sleepless night and smuggles out of bed like a heavy elephant. A lack of sleep can leave you feeling tired or unable to concentrate. If you’ve got a lot on your mind and going over things in your head can often keep you awake at night.

When it comes to sleep, remember to avoid panicking when you can’t fall asleep. You can tell yourself “I cannot solve all the problems now, but I will work on these issues in the due season!” before you go to sleep. This will allow a degree of closure in your mind and lead to rest well.

Try not to worry if you still cannot sleep. It is scientifically proven that your body has its own natural sleep rhythm, finally you will regenerate. If your life is a little crazy at the moment! If you constantly think about how bad you will feel the next day, your body will go into toxic stress. Offer yourself grace, relax, tell yourself you will sleep or make a plan to catch up on it in the next few days.

2. Eat yourself Smart

A healthy diet plays an essential role in your well-being. People who pay attention to their balanced eating are healthier physically and emotionally. An example of a proper meal includes vegetables, whole grains, small portions of protein and fruits. These foods provide vital nutrients like vitamins and minerals. Healthy meals for you and your family:

Green leafy vegetables, such as spinach; sweet potatoes; and red, green, orange, or yellow peppers

whole grains such as brown rice, oatmeal, and whole-grain cornmeal

various fruits, such as apples, kiwi, and avocado

fat-free or low-fat milk or nondairy products like almond or soy milk

thin beef, pork, or other protein foods, such as chicken, seafood, eggs, tofu, or beans

3. Exercise

Exercise can lift your mood and increase dopamine levels. When dopamine is released, it creates feelings of reward which motivates you to become more energetic in order to achieve your goals or keep up with the demands of your busy life.

Get started by practice some changes in your daily routine:

Take regular breaks from sitting in front of computers or any electronic devices. Stretch by lifting your hands over your head. Twist side to side.

Schedule time to do sports that you enjoy doing, like running, aerobic dance or tennis.

Break your physical activity up into two or three 10-minute walks a day near work or home.

4. Sense of Belongs

It is important to practice self-acceptance before connecting to a community. A psychologist Brené Brown says, “I don’t think there’s anything lonelier than being with people and feeling alone.” If you can feel worthy all on your own, then the feeling of not belonging will naturally flow through it.

Strong support system from family and friends creates a sense of empowerment that enables us to go through obstacles and bounce back. The feeling of belonging is often perceived as a basic need because it allows you to feel safe. The British analysis of well-being advises the importance of social support enhancing an individual’s emotional health.

Volunteer increases your connection to the community

Build stronger relationships with those you are comfortable with rather than trying to become more likable by a certain group

5. Connect to Nature

Natural environments promote calmness and well-being. They expose people to low levels of stress. A few studies found that people who lived within 2 kilometer of a park or a wooded area experienced less anxiety and depression than those who lived farther away from green pastures.

What if you live in a city without green space nearby? Still worth it! A few studies by researchers in Sweden have discovered that people who exercise in a natural green setting with trees and landscape views feel more restored, and less anxious than those who burn the same amount of calories in gyms. So taking public transportation or driving a few miles to find green pastures will nourish your mind and body enormously!

6. Practice gratitude

Expressing gratitude refreshes your mind. Numerous studies are validating that gratitude journaling can increase your wellness.

Thank someone in your heart. It may help just to think about a friend who has done something nice for you, and thank the individual.

Count your blessings. Find a time every week to reflecting on your blessings, like five things that you identify each week. As you go through them, be specific when something noble happened to you.

Keep a gratitude journal. Make it a routine to write down or share with loved one what you are thankful for, including good and unpleasant things.

It’s simple! These self-care tips are keys to well-being and healthy life within your abilities in life. The great news is that you can ease your way into each of them by starting small steps. As you go through those steps, a sense of contentment will build up and continue to grow. Enjoy and embrace everyday life to the fullest!!