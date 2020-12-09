Powerful Go-To Pump Up Songs

Ever wondered what your favorite entrepreneur’s go-to pump up song is?

I have.

That’s why I ask every guest who comes on my show about it in my random round of questions at the end of each interview.

Asking them about their favorite pump-up song often catches them off guard, plus I get some great suggestions for my personal playlist.

But there’s a deeper reason why I ask the question.

It’s because…

Music Makes it Easier to Connect With People

But when you share the same taste in music as someone else, an instant connection is formed.

It’s one of the easiest networking “hacks” there is.

Sharing great taste in music creates familiarity, which you can build on, and eventually turn into a deeper connection and longer-lasting relationship.

And let’s not forget…

Listening to (Good) Music Can Help You Perform Better

According to Harvard, listening to music has benefits for our brains, mood, and movement.

It can either fire you up or help you relax.

And while it can be nice to listen to something soothing in your leisure time…

Sometimes you need to get pumped up!

Maybe you’ve got a big event or presentation coming up…

Or maybe you just want to crush your next workout.

Regardless of what your goals are, studies show that listening to pump-up songs can:

Ease workouts

Reduce fatigue

And increase athletic performance

Now that we’ve covered why listening to pump-up songs is a good idea…

Let’s get down to it.

The Build Your Network Playlist: 40 Powerful Pump-Up Songs From Top Entrepreneurs

Will listening to these songs help you build a business? No.

But they will show you a different side of some of your favorite entrepreneurs.

Plus, if you’re looking to connect with any of these people in the future, now you’ve got an ace up your sleeve.

The entire playlist is below, and there’s a Spotify link at the bottom of this article.

I’ve also put together a cool infographic you can download as well:

Click here to listen to the playlist on Spotify.

Conclusion

So now that we know that Eminem and Rocky pretty much take the cake for go-to pump up songs of the top entrepreneurs, I’d like to know what your go-to pump up song is?

Share in the comments below, and let’s all share the connection and motivation that powerful music provides!

Remember, always leave every relationship better than you found it– and if you can, have a dance party 😉