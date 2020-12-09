Powerful Go-To Pump Up Songs

Ever wondered what your favorite entrepreneur’s go-to pump up song is?
I have.
That’s why I ask every guest who comes on my show about it in my random round of questions at the end of each interview.
Asking them about their favorite pump-up song often catches them off guard, plus I get some great suggestions for my personal playlist.
But there’s a deeper reason why I ask the question.
It’s because…
Music Makes it Easier to Connect With People
But when you share the same taste in music as someone else, an instant connection is formed.
It’s one of the easiest networking “hacks” there is.
Sharing great taste in music creates familiarity, which you can build on, and eventually turn into a deeper connection and longer-lasting relationship.
And let’s not forget…
Listening to (Good) Music Can Help You Perform Better
According to Harvard, listening to music has benefits for our brains, mood, and movement.
It can either fire you up or help you relax.
And while it can be nice to listen to something soothing in your leisure time…
Sometimes you need to get pumped up!
Maybe you’ve got a big event or presentation coming up…
Or maybe you just want to crush your next workout.
Regardless of what your goals are, studies show that listening to pump-up songs can:
- Ease workouts
- Reduce fatigue
- And increase athletic performance
Now that we’ve covered why listening to pump-up songs is a good idea…
Let’s get down to it.
The Build Your Network Playlist: 40 Powerful Pump-Up Songs From Top Entrepreneurs
Will listening to these songs help you build a business? No.
But they will show you a different side of some of your favorite entrepreneurs.
Plus, if you’re looking to connect with any of these people in the future, now you’ve got an ace up your sleeve.
The entire playlist is below, and there’s a Spotify link at the bottom of this article.
- Rachael Robertson – “I am Giant” by Calvin Harris
- Mikaila Ulmer – “Wow” by Beck
- Jay Abraham– “School’s Out” by Alice Cooper
- Jefferson Bethke – “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten
- Mike McCarthy– “7 Feathers” by Nahko and Medicine For The People (E)
- Jasmine Star– “All The Way Up” by Fat Joe, Remy Ma, French Montana, InfaRed (E)
- Jasmine Star (ok, she gave two, but they were both sooo good)- “Glorious” by Macklemore (feat. Skylar Grey) (E)
- Nicole Baldinu – “Top of the World” by Mike Posner (feat. Big Sean) (E)
- Joel Brown– “X Gon’ Give It To Ya” by DMX (E)
- Elena Cardone – “Purple Lamborghini” by Skrillex, Rick Ross (E)
- Chris Winfield – Imagine Dragons and Kendrick Lamar Grammy Mashup
- Ed Mylett– “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC
- Brad Lea – “Lose Yourself” by Eminem (E)
- Kevin Harrington – “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor
- Jordan Harbinger – “Welcome to the Jungle” by Guns and Roses
- Lori Harder – Hamilton Soundtrack (E)
- Grant Cardone – “Till I Collapse” by Eminem (E)
- Pat Flynn – “Better Now” by Post Malone (E)
- Dean Graziosi – “Without Me” by Eminem (E)
- Molly Bloom – “8 Mile” by Eminem (E)
- Amy Porterfield – “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey
- Drew Manning – “Execute” by Excision
- Angie Lee – “September” by Earth, Wind, & Fire
- Jack Canfield – “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin'” by Michael Jackson
- Cole Hatter – “Rockstar” by Post Malone (feat. 21 Savage)(E)
- Dan Fleyshman – “All I Do is Win” by DJ Khalid (E)
- Jay Papasan – “Sabotage” by Beastie Boys (E)
- Patrick Bet-David – “Hit ‘Em Up” by 2Pac, Outlawz (E)
- Brendan Kane – ” Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen
- Ken Coleman – “This is Me” Greatest Showman
- George Sheppard– “Black Skinhead” by Kanye West (E)
- Tim Storey – “Brick House” by Commodores
- Dave Meltzer – “Happy” by Pharrell Williams
- Tom Bilyeu – “Remember the Name” by Fort Minor (E)
- Mark Mastrandrea – “Drama” by Roy Wood (feat. Drake)(E)
- Shaun T – “Lose Control” by Missy Elliott (feat. Ciara & Fat Man Scoop)(E)
- Sanja Hatter – “Remember This” by NF
- Ryan Levesque – “Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (feat. Ray Dalton)
- Chris Voss – “Elevation” by U2
- Joel Marion – “No Easy Way Out” by Robert Tepper
I’ve also put together a cool infographic you can download as well:
Click here to listen to the playlist on Spotify.
Conclusion
So now that we know that Eminem and Rocky pretty much take the cake for go-to pump up songs of the top entrepreneurs, I’d like to know what your go-to pump up song is?
Share in the comments below, and let’s all share the connection and motivation that powerful music provides!
Remember, always leave every relationship better than you found it– and if you can, have a dance party 😉