Powerful Communication Strategies To Increase Trust As a Leader

You may or may not have already realized that without trust, you’re doomed as a leader. What you’re going to discover in this article is three powerful communication strategies that will create instant trust and likability.

“People prefer to say yes to individuals they know and like” ~ Dr. Robert Cialdini, Professor of Psychology & Marketing. His research has demonstrated that only 47% of negotiations were successful when the ‘trust’ factor was there vs a whopping 73% when trust was present.

You may already be feeling the weight of being a leader balancing the needs of your team in these uncertain times and that of the board or upper management.

Can you see the power of trust in these situations , can you not?

So how do you build trust especially if you’re behind a computer screen and can’t rely on in-person cues? This is where communication starts playing a huge role, doesn’t it?

I could tell you that learning powerful communication is vital to building trust, but I will let you discover it for yourself as you read this article.

If so much information is communicated through body language, tone of voice, then have you considered how to use that to build trust?

You are going to discover three powerful communication strategies using this research data.

Keep your camera on in meetings. Yes, this simple act will probably increase the trust factor dramatically. That’s because research has demonstrated that 65% of the population is predominantly visual. They take visual cues to process information. Looking at your face, looking at your facial expressions will help them get a better sense of who you are.

You may have already heard the phrase — “It’s not what you say, but how you say it”. This is in alignment with the fact that 38% of communication happens through tone of voice and modulation. . In my line of work, I am often calling my clients on their limiting beliefs or BS rules that often keep them stuck. I rely on my tone of voice to communicate information that could possibly make people defensive. If I didn’t follow this principle while saying something difficult, I will lose the opportunity to change their limitations, won’t I? So, let me ask you — will your team be able trust you if you were not mindful of this powerful communication strategy?

How well do you listen? Have you fully considered the impact of listening? How do you feel when the person you’re talking to is very attentive? You feel good, don’t you? You feel valued, don’t you? Research has shown that employees who feel valued are more likely to perform better.

It’s easy to see how listening can impact productivity, can you not?

What are your takeaways from this? What will you start implementing right away? Please share this article with your team and colleagues.