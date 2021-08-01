Power Thoughts for Working Women

It’s been a long time coming since first going into lockdown. A year and a half later, us leading ladies are becoming absolute pros at working and thriving from home. But not all of us are waking up feeling fabulous; if you find yourself feeling drained or overwhelmed, you are not alone. During the Covid-19 crisis, I have found that daily, positive affirmations can not only alleviate stress, but can increase productivity and support overall wellness and self-care. Whether it’s with a few empowering words or a cup of coffee, now is the time to affirm yourself and live a life filled with love, joy & fulfillment!

For those of us who are trying to stay fresh this coming season, I offer you the following tools, or as I like to call them, “affirmations in action” to increase your productivity, set and accomplish goals, and to release stress. The following suggestions are sure to support your work life and keep you motivated and successful.

Making a Difference at Work

Make a list of short-term goals you would like to achieve by the end of the year, month, or even week. As you accomplish your goals, give gratitude for the effort, inspiration, people and factors that helped you along the way.

Create a Life List

Instead of writing up and crossing things off of your to-do list or a bucket list, create a Life List. Let your hopes, dreams, fears and thoughts spill out of you and onto this list. Next to each entry, write down how that emotion or fear makes you feel. Does it hold you back or empower you? If the item on your Life List ultimately holds you back, it’s time to re-evaluate this goal and potentially re-write this item. Keep going with this process until you have a list that supports and empowers you on all levels.

Find Your True Motivation

As I read biographies and autobiographies of people whose life and work inspire me, I’ve noticed that there are some “overnight successes,” but that most people face adversity, struggle and hard work at some point along their journey to success. If this rings true, find your motivating factor (that special spark that keeps you going) and focus on this. Keep this in mind when you face your most challenging of days, and you will come out on top.

Doing what you love & loving what you do are the keys to staying and feeling fulfilled; once you find this, staying motivated is the easy part!