Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Power Thoughts for Working Women

Affirmations for Success While Working from Home

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Flattening the curve: a happy woman sitting at home and talking to her friends or colleagues in a meeting using her laptop computer.
Flattening the curve: a happy woman sitting at home and talking to her friends or colleagues in a meeting using her laptop computer.

It’s been a long time coming since first going into lockdown. A year and a half later, us leading ladies are becoming absolute pros at working and thriving from home. But not all of us are waking up feeling fabulous; if you find yourself feeling drained or overwhelmed, you are not alone. During the Covid-19 crisis, I have found that daily, positive affirmations can not only alleviate stress, but can increase productivity and support overall wellness and self-care. Whether it’s with a few empowering words or a cup of coffee, now is the time to affirm yourself and live a life filled with love, joy & fulfillment!

For those of us who are trying to stay fresh this coming season, I offer you the following tools, or as I like to call them, “affirmations in action” to increase your productivity, set and accomplish goals, and to release stress. The following suggestions are sure to support your work life and keep you motivated and successful.

Making a Difference at Work

 Make a list of short-term goals you would like to achieve by the end of the year, month, or even week. As you accomplish your goals, give gratitude for the effort, inspiration, people and factors that helped you along the way.

Create a Life List

Instead of writing up and crossing things off of your to-do list or a bucket list, create a Life List. Let your hopes, dreams, fears and thoughts spill out of you and onto this list. Next to each entry, write down how that emotion or fear makes you feel.  Does it hold you back or empower you? If the item on your Life List ultimately holds you back, it’s time to re-evaluate this goal and potentially re-write this item. Keep going with this process until you have a list that supports and empowers you on all levels.

Find Your True Motivation

As I read biographies and autobiographies of people whose life and work inspire me, I’ve noticed that there are some “overnight successes,” but that most people face adversity, struggle and hard work at some point along their journey to success. If this rings true, find your motivating factor (that special spark that keeps you going) and focus on this. Keep this in mind when you face your most challenging of days, and you will come out on top.

Doing what you love & loving what you do are the keys to staying and feeling fulfilled; once you find this, staying motivated is the easy part!

    Becca Anderson

    Becca Anderson is a writer, gardener and teacher living in the San Francisco Bay Area. Originally from Ohio, Becca’s background in sustainability and landscaping inspired her to become a part of the seed-saving and seed-sharing community with chapters across the US and Canada. Becca Anderson credits her first grade teacher as a great inspiration and runs several popular classes and workshops including “How to Put Your Passion on Paper.” Anderson and is currently at work on a book about the healing power of gardening.

     

    BOOKS (https://mango.bz/books/becca-anderson-104-a):

    • Badass Affirmation, Badass Women Give The Best Advice, The Book of Awesome Women, You Are An Awesome Woman, I Can Do Anything, Prayers for Hard Times, The Woman's Book of Prayer, Prayers for Calm, Plan Be!, New Beginnings, and Real Life Mindfulness.

     

    BLOGS:

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    How To Use Daily Positive Affirmations to Improve Your Life

    by Sweta Bothra
    Community//

    Why You Need Positive Affirmations In Your Life & How To Practice Them

    by Taylor Quinn
    Community//

    Boost Your Confidence With Red!

    by Katherine Kuhn
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.