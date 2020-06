One-line writing prompt: Recipe



OUR COCKTAIL

A “ride or die” attitude

Is the kind of food

We drizzle over “I’ve got your back”

And this…

Is the recipe,

….We use to stay on track

—————-



One-line writing prompt: Leftovers



HUNGRY

Hungry, she began to devour —

Not in a eat you alive kind of way

But in a feed your soul kind of way

………………With unlimited leftovers



What are you serving?





Image by Mr. Alex Rios