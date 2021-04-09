Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Power back up quotes…

Don't give up, great things take time !!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Our days are not same… some days we’ll feel energetic, some days we’ll feel frustrated. Obviously it’ll affect our productivity. When productivity decreases we’ll get stuck !! I’ll share you some positivity quotes to restart yourself after your drains.

Believe you can you are half way there – Theodore Roosevelt

You are stronger than you…

The secret of getting ahead is getting started – Mark Twain

I never lose.. either I win or I learn

Only I can change my life.. No one will do it for me..

Don’t tell people your plans, show them your results…

The struggle you’re in today is the developing strength you need for tomorrow…

Go the extra mile its never crowded…

Make each day your master piece – John wooder

I will win not immediately, but definitely…

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Productivity is bad. It’s time for a change.

    by Louise Miller
    //

    You Don’t Need Another Productivity Hack!

    by Bianca Magbujos
    simplify and live simple
    Community//

    Simplify Your Life And Be Happy

    by Brooks Conkle

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.