Power back up quotes…

Our days are not same… some days we’ll feel energetic, some days we’ll feel frustrated. Obviously it’ll affect our productivity. When productivity decreases we’ll get stuck !! I’ll share you some positivity quotes to restart yourself after your drains.

Believe you can you are half way there – Theodore Roosevelt

You are stronger than you…

The secret of getting ahead is getting started – Mark Twain

I never lose.. either I win or I learn

Only I can change my life.. No one will do it for me..

Don’t tell people your plans, show them your results…

The struggle you’re in today is the developing strength you need for tomorrow…

Go the extra mile its never crowded…

Make each day your master piece – John wooder

I will win not immediately, but definitely…