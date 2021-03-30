Postpartum Depression: You Can Get Through It

If you have just had a baby, you may find yourself adjusting to life, especially if you are a first-time parent. You might be experiencing postpartum depression, and unsure of how to handle it. Perhaps you feel guilty for feeling this way or you don’t know when you will see the light at the end of the tunnel. Whatever your emotions might be, don’t feel alone. There are ways you can get through the post-partum period. Learn more and see how you can begin making powerful changes today.

Enlist Help Whenever Possible

See in what areas you can get others to help you where you are feeling overwhelmed. Perhaps you can hire a postpartum doula who can do light household chores, such as laundry, or get a family member to take the baby for an hour or two while you relax and have time to yourself. Getting some chores done or taking the time to treat yourself can make a big difference in your overall attitude and can help you feel better. Have a night a week where you have takeout, so you can relax from cooking every night. Little breaks within your day might seem like not much of a big deal, but try adding them and see how you feel afterward.

Nourish Your Body With Proper Food

If you have recently given birth, it is important to make sure you’re eating enough food, especially if you are breastfeeding. The quality of the food is more important than the calories, so keep this in mind when picking meals and snacks. That means complex carbs, vegetables and proteins can help your body out more than simply eating a fudge brownie simply because it has a lot of calories. You might find it helpful to graze throughout the day and have several small meals, rather than trying to eat large ones. This can give you the energy you need without requiring you to make a large meal. This is also a good time to look at your vitamin intake, and see if a hormone balance supplement might help you.

Gentle Walking Can Boost Endorphins

After giving birth, it is important not to stretch yourself too thin. Do not attempt to do any workouts that are strenuous in nature, especially if you were told by your doctor to avoid moderate to heavy exercise. Letting your body heal and recover is crucial during this time. However, it can be helpful to get outside and go for a walk. If the weather is nice, you can even take your newborn along in a stroller or wear them in a baby carrier. When you have a boost in endorphins from a workout, this can help improve your mood and overall feeling, while setting the tone for a positive day.

Talk With Your Doctor

If you still feel your postpartum depression has not eased up at all, it is important to talk with your doctor. Feeling sad is normal after giving birth, but if you are feeling as though you cannot get up or you are unable to care for yourself or your baby, medical intervention can make a difference and help you get back on the road to returning to your old self. Everyone has different needs, so it can be beneficial to have your situation assessed by a professional, and discover what the next steps for you might be.

If you have just given birth, it is important to take care of yourself. Get help for managing your home and your baby, and remember to refuel with nutritious food to take care of your body during this recovery period. Avoid workouts, but see if gentle walking can help improve how you are feeling. Most of all, make sure to talk with your doctor if you worry that your emotions are beyond your control. With the proper care, you can establish a new normal in your life once again.