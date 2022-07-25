 Post-COVID-19 Transformations for Future of Work and Small Business Sustainability: Towards an Inclusive Economy 

Dr. Ghosh etal present compelling data indicating the impact of the pandemic globally on small businesses and the resilience of entrepreneurs. They discussed the worldwide increases in new businesses as many entrepreneurs pivot and re-invent themselves based on evolving customer demands and trends. However, the challenges of the transferral of economic wealth remain, and equity and inclusion challenges.

The erosion of the middle class, wealth disparity and job losses due to pandemic would be increasing the level of poverty and substantially soaring the risk of social unrest in developed and developing countries (Kochhar, 2021). According to the World Bank, the global economy has decreased by 4.3 percent in 2020, a 6.8 percentage point shift that will result in deteriorating living standards around the globe. Chapter 2, “Sustaining the future of work and entrepreneurship for the underserved.

They also present a model of an inclusive society

In conclusion, they cite the factors they believe necessary to eradicate poverty and evolve to the elusive inclusive society.