 Post-COVID-19 Transformations for Future of Work and Small Business Sustainability: Towards an Inclusive Economy 

by Dr. Nitu Ghosh etal, Chapter 2 in "Sustaining the future of work and entrepreneurship for the underserved"

Dr. Ghosh etal present compelling data indicating the impact of the pandemic globally on small businesses and the resilience of entrepreneurs. They discussed the worldwide increases in new businesses as many entrepreneurs pivot and re-invent themselves based on evolving customer demands and trends. However, the challenges of the transferral of economic wealth remain, and equity and inclusion challenges.

The erosion of the middle class, wealth disparity and job losses due to pandemic would be increasing the level of poverty and substantially soaring the risk of social unrest in developed and developing countries (Kochhar, 2021). According to the World Bank, the global economy has decreased by 4.3 percent in 2020, a 6.8 percentage point shift that will result in deteriorating living standards around the globe.

Chapter 2, “Sustaining the future of work and entrepreneurship for the underserved.

They also present a model of an inclusive society

In conclusion, they cite the factors they believe necessary to eradicate poverty and evolve to the elusive inclusive society.

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is an Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship-related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is the President of the National HBCU Business Deans Roundtable.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

