Positivity Is the Way Even in Negotiation

In Chris Voss’s Masterclass. He mentions that your smiling voice should be your default voice 80% of the time. It’s the tone that lets people know you want to work with them.

After consuming his Masterclass, I decided to implement the below habit:

1. I will write the word smile on my notepad before every meeting

The goal is to smile more during meetings so you can connect with people on a deeper level & of course bring better energy.

Let me know if you implement this habit & how it works for you!

With gratitude,

Gabriella