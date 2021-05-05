Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Positivity Is the Way Even in Negotiation

How You Say It Matters More Than What You Say

By

In Chris Voss’s Masterclass. He mentions that your smiling voice should be your default voice 80% of the time. It’s the tone that lets people know you want to work with them.

After consuming his Masterclass, I decided to implement the below habit:

1. I will write the word smile on my notepad before every meeting           

The goal is to smile more during meetings so you can connect with people on a deeper level & of course bring better energy.

Let me know if you implement this habit & how it works for you!

With gratitude,

Gabriella

    Gabriella Rosen

