Shavon Bethel, an attorney in the Bahamas, knows that many people's lives were turned upside down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people had to move because they lost their jobs or could no longer afford the high cost of living in certain areas, some people lost friends to the virus itself, and some people were under strict stay at home orders, and as such, they may have drifted apart from their friends. If you are in one of these boats, you may be looking to get out there and meet new people as restrictions are starting to lift. Here are a few of the best ways to help you meet new people. Shavon Dion Bethel Recommends Meeting New People Through Volunteer or Community Work Shavon Bethel says that one of the best ways to meet new people is by helping with community events and volunteer work. Volunteering allows you to help your community, while also helping you to feel good about yourself. You can also meet people from all walks of life when you volunteer, including people from all age ranges. COVID-19 has been rough on charities, and many can use all the help they can get right now. Shavon Bethel States Attending Church Can Help You Meet New People Shavon Dion Bethel states that another way to meet new people is by attending church, or exploring whatever type of spirituality you believe in. Religion and spirituality can help to calm you and may help to ease any worries you have about what is happening in the world. Attending religious or spiritual gatherings is also a great way to meet people who have the same thoughts and ideals as you, which can be a good foundation for starting a friendship. Shavon Dion Bethel Says Participating in Activities You Enjoy Can Bring New People Into Your Circle Shavon Bethel explains that the final way you can go about meeting new people is to participate in activities that you enjoy. COVID-19 has taught us that life is short and we should make the most of every day. Most people have an activity that they love or would love to explore. Now is the perfect time to sign up for cooking courses, take art classes or enroll in a yoga group or gym membership classes. This allows you to explore things you are passionate about, while also putting you in touch with other people who may have similar likes and interests as you. Shavon Dion Bethel, an attorney in the Bahamas, knows just how important human interaction is, as well as finding things in life that give you deeper meaning and purpose. Finding activities that speak to you, delving deeper into your religious or spiritual beliefs and participating in activities you enjoy can help you enjoy your life to the fullest, while also meeting new people that you can develop friendships with.