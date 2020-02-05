Positively Positive

Full disclosure, I have a limiting belief that in order to “preach positivity”, one must have overcome something terribly negative in their life. And so, when, like a message in a bottle, I came upon a passage that I had written – nine years ago – it got me to thinking:

“I love my life right now. I loved it a year ago. Chances are I’ll still love it wherever I am 10 years from now.”

And, as predicted, nearly a decade later I still do.

Don’t get me wrong, I’ve had my share of struggles and set-backs, triumphs, and disappointments of course. But I don’t attribute my positive attitude to be a result of something negative that I’ve had to overcome, to being more or less fortunate than anyone else, or even to setting the bar too low.

In the decade since I wrote the passage, external things have changed all around me. Our daughter has finished high school and college, my beautiful mother no longer graces the planet, I am a breast cancer survivor and my husband and I now live in New York City. My resume is bullet-point-proof of how much time has passed and the “accomplishments” that have been made along the way, but no amount of facebook memories or photographs really reflect who I am on the inside. So I’m just gonna admit it. I am a positive person.

So why I have been buying into the limiting belief that I can’t help others if I haven’t been through it myself? If the law of attraction is true then isn’t also true that I can foster and promote positivity by sharing it and letting it spread?

“THE MOST IMPORTANT THING IS TO TRY AND INSPIRE PEOPLE SO THAT THEY CAN BE GREAT IN WHATEVER THEY WANT TO DO.” KOBE BRYANT

I say hell ya! And that’s what I’m going to do. I am grateful for the opportunity to perhaps inspire some of you with my positivity and together we can open up the world to some new possibilities and maybe even bust through a few limiting beliefs while we’re at it!