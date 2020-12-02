Positive thinking: Why everyone’s wrong about positive thinking

Why is everyone wrong about positive thinking?

What Is Positive Thinking

Positive thinking is the process of focusing your mind, your emotions, your skills, and your attitude on success.

Benefits of Positive Thinking

The benefits of positive thinking may include:

Focus on what you want

Releasing negative outcomes

Having a positive attitude

Lower stress and release negativity

Increased healthy feelings of happiness

A happier outlook

An improved situation

A happier smile

Coming from your heart daily

Develop a sense of humor

Releasing anger

Lower depression

Weed out negative thoughts

Let go of negative people

Why Positive Thinking Is Not Enough

All of these benefits sound great, right?

Yet here’s why positive thinking is NOT enough to create the life of your dreams.

Let me give you an example…

Imagine you want a new house.

You want a beautiful mansion with a swimming pool and Jacuzzi. You want it to be near the beach or in the mountains or by the lake.

And you decide to use positive thinking like the “gurus” teach.

They tell you that positive thinking is what you need to do to reach your goals.

So here you are, doing positive thinking about your dream house.

But where is your dream house?

Only in your mind – because all you’re doing is thinking positive.

Meanwhile, someone else is out there not just positive thinking, they’re taking daily ACTIONS to make it real — putting it in their schedule, feeling it in their body, going beyond emotional goals to where it’s not theory – but following a proven path so they become immune to sadness and grateful for possibilities and options.

Which person do you think is going to get their dream house?

Clearly, the person who is taking daily actions and following a proven path.

The saying, “Talk is cheap” is not bad. It simply means that you need to learn to start — you need to practice taking actions, even when you may feel bad.

Why Positive Actions Beat Positive Thinking

At https://BreakthroughwithNoah.com I’ve been teaching my coaching clients for more than two decades now that positive actions beats positive thinking.

That’s one reason why my coaching clients have added more than $2.7 BILLION dollars using my proven methods.

Let me give you another example.

In the 90s I started my spiritual study and exploration of how mindset, emotion and positivity affects how we attract our physical results.

I began finding books by authors like Louise Hay, Ernest Holmes, Marianne Williamson, Neale Donald Walsch, Deepak Chopra and the spiritual thinkers of our time.

At that time, I used to dream about being a Hay House author.

Like I was playing clips in my mind, it would be like “Wouldn’t that be amazing if I had a book published by Hay House!”

I dreamed about that goal for a long, long time.

Yet after a while I thought, “Well, it’s probably not going to happen.”

Years later, I was introduced to Reid Tracy, president of Hay House.

We had a conversation and immediately hit it off. Reid offered me a publishing contract to publish my Book of AFFORMATIONS®.

In fact, you can go to AfformationsBook.com and grab your copy of this life-changing transformational book.

What Does Positive Thinking Mean for You?

What does this story mean for YOU?

Even though I didn’t really have an optimistic outlook, even though the images I had created in my mental state said it would “never happen,” it happened anyway.

Why?

Because I kept doing my job. I would write my books. I consciously let go of that pessimistic attitude.

I discovered how to have contentment and enjoy every moment. It was like an experiment where I would explore the quality of meditation. My studies led me on the path to optimism and gratitude, even when positive thinking did not come naturally to me.

I kept working to improve my situations. I discovered the ability to control my thoughts and find joy, and in my writing I was open to things being imperfect.

I was open to possibility, even when my head said well it probably won’t happen so what does this mean for you.

Three Ways to Go Beyond Positive Thinking

To go beyond positive thinking, first you’ve got to focus on what you want.

Even if you tend to automatically follow stressful situations with negative thinking, you still have to focus on your goals.

Step two is to understand what’s in your way, what are the roadblocks, obstacles, head trash that’s in your way telling you that you can’t do it.

Go to https://SendMeaBookNoah.com and get my new book FREE called Get Rid of Your Head Trash About Money.

Because I will show you how to get rid of your head trash easily, which will support your attraction to developing skills for receiving your goals and letting go of anxiety and stress, and the traffic in your head so you can achieve more and enjoy the adventure of life.

Step three is to take inspired action even in the face of fear.

Whenever you want to change your life, you’ve got to cross the gap between where you are and where you want to be.

That means that everything you want is on the other side of fear.

That means being happy and thankful for the multiple little things every day – like the smell of your home, the kindness of others, the positive effects of sleep, your emotions, your health, the people in your life.

The more you practice being happy, the more you will learn that positive thinking doesn’t need to be a one time thing.

You can talk your mind into being happy every day and step into your best future.

And did you know that I can help you have better mind health and more business wealth in the next 21 days WITHOUT having to use willpower?

Join my Power Habits® Challenge at PowerHabitsChallenge.com so you too can have better mind health and more business wealth in the next 21 days even if you don’t have any willpower, even if you don’t feel confident and even if you don’t have any experience.

You can also join me at the Online Business Virtual Retreat which is OnlineBusinessRetreat.com

Every other month, we’re promoting and inviting people to join the Power Habits Challenge and the Online Business Retreat.

It’s that simple!

That’s how you can make money right now without ever having to build anything.

How cool is that?

You can play with that event and just spend a few minutes developing your positive thinking and money making muscles, then rest for the rest of the day!

It’s even better than the Law of Attraction, because it affects everything in a very valuable way and can have a major impact to increase your feelings of love and train your brain to increase and broaden your list of friends.

I hope today’s lesson has helped to show you why everyone’s wrong about positive thinking – because remember, one consistent action a day beats a thousand positive thoughts.