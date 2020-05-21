Positive Thinking to Become A Happier Person

Did you know that a regular stream of negative thinking can actually change your brain and increase the likelihood of developing mental disorders, such as depression, anxiety, and can even hurt your memory? This is because when you always see the downside to situations, your brain becomes sapped with negative chemicals, such as monoamine oxidase A and cortisol, that leads to lower brain function abilities and/or activating the fight or flight responses.

With this reality, it only stands to reason that, alternatively, thinking positively can alter your life for the better and allow you to function at peak capacity. You are in control of our own happiness, and because of that reason, you should fight to make sure you are able to reach the highest levels of self-satisfaction that you possibly can. The best way to start that process is by training your brain to think more positively.

The Link Between Positive Think and Happiness

It is no secret that happier people tend to be more positive. But the real question is why that is the case. The reason behind this is because our thoughts are the pinnacle of our character. It is how we operate within the world and, in a sense, what we think is what we become. Our inner thoughts will reflect on our decisions and help guide us in the way we think about them.

When you practice seeing the positive side of life, your brain releases chemicals, such as dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins, which are the four primary chemicals that affect your happiness. These “feel good” chemicals help you become optimistic and think happy thoughts. You will become more focused and ultimately grow as a person because you will have the confidence to tap into your true potential.

Training Your Brain to Be Positive

If you are ready to lead a happy, rich, and fulfilled life, then you are already halfway there by deciding to become a better person to yourself. But that is only part of the battle. Because altering your mind and forming new, healthy habits is challenging, here are some helpful ways you can train your brain to be positive so you can reach your goals.

Observe Your Thoughts : This does not have to be a long practice, but a solid 5-10 minutes will do the trick. Watch how, why, and when your negative thoughts creep in. Once you can pinpoint the core reason and find patterns, you can then have a great starting point to find healthier, more favorable solutions to deter those unwanted thoughts.



: This does not have to be a long practice, but a solid 5-10 minutes will do the trick. Watch how, why, and when your negative thoughts creep in. Once you can pinpoint the core reason and find patterns, you can then have a great starting point to find healthier, more favorable solutions to deter those unwanted thoughts. Practice Positive Affirmations: Try telling yourself something positive every day, such as “I deserve to be happy.” You can also scan for 3-5 positive things each day that you experience and bring them to light to relinquish. Remember, it does not have to be anything huge. It can be things like remembering how you paid a compliment or the beautiful sunset you got to see.



Try telling yourself something positive every day, such as “I deserve to be happy.” You can also scan for 3-5 positive things each day that you experience and bring them to light to relinquish. Remember, it does not have to be anything huge. It can be things like remembering how you paid a compliment or the beautiful sunset you got to see. Get Rid of Toxicity: Whether it be people, bad habits, or a negative environment, get rid of anything in your life that is not serving you well. When you surround yourself with positivity, you are much more likely to become that way too.



Whether it be people, bad habits, or a negative environment, get rid of anything in your life that is not serving you well. When you surround yourself with positivity, you are much more likely to become that way too. Help Others: The satisfaction of being kind and helping others is another way to see the brightness of life. It can be as simple as holding a door open for someone or buying a stranger their morning coffee. This will train your mind to enjoy the little things and feel good about being a positive influence in society.

Self-Care: By taking care of your mind and body, such as eating healthy, exercising, and doing the hobbies you love are all ways that will leverage you to become more positive, in turn becoming happier. The focus on yourself and mindfulness while taking care of your own needs is the best way for you to stay balanced and in the right frame of mind.

Conclusion

It is clear that thinking in a more positive way will create positive results within your life, especially when it involves your overall happiness. A positive mindset and happiness go hand in hand and together can unlock a much better quality of life. The building of positive thinking will become a catalyst for you to redirect your emotions and thoughts in all areas of your life that contribute to your well being. It may not be an easy route to take to alter your mindset, but with a bit of practice and allowing yourself to see the good in life, you are inevitably giving yourself the best probability to obtain the optimal happiness that you deserve.