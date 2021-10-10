Positive things to say aloud for your career goals

Feeling the blues isn’t really uncommon when you work hard, day and night, at your workplace. Feeling demotivated when you do not get the desired results can weigh heavily on your conscience. And as a result, your productivity hits a low. To ace your work, you need a positive and healthy state of mind, and you can achieve that by constantly pushing yourself to be the best version. Being engrossed in positive affirmations will do wonders for your confidence.

Whether it’s your office space or your work-from-home setup, being surrounded by positive thoughts, quotes and affirmations is extremely important and necessary to feel good while working. And when you do, your work quality, speed and performance automatically increase. So, here are some positive quotes to think and say out loud to achieve your career goals and be the best at whatever you do.

“If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door.” – Milton Berle

“There is a real magic in enthusiasm. It spells the difference between mediocrity and accomplishment.” – Norman Vincent Peale

“Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.” —Confucius

“The truth is that our finest moments are most likely to occur when we are feeling deeply uncomfortable, unhappy, or unfulfilled. For it is only in such moments, propelled by our discomfort, that we are likely to step out of our ruts and start searching for different ways or truer answers.” – M. Scott Peck

“I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. 26 times, I’ve been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.” —Michael Jordan

“The real man smiles in trouble, gathers strength from distress, and grows brave by reflection.” – Thomas Paine

“Failure doesn’t mean you are a failure it just means you haven’t succeeded yet.” —Robert H. Schuller