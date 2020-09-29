“Positive reinforcement” With Dr. William Seeds & Mituri Pradip Sharma

Positive reinforcement — say good things to yourself, seriously. If you can’t be kind to yourself, how can you expect it from others? Often, the worst things we “hear” about ourselves are the ones we think, every single day, and if you’re anything like me, all day long! Being negative about yourself does not help your situation; I know that this is easier said than done from experience. I’m going through some personal turmoil at the moment and the negative self-talk has been damaging and really unhelpful so work on this.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the story about how you first got involved in fitness and wellness?

Fitness and Wellness has been a very large part of my life since my early teens. Both my parents have been heavily involved in sports since they were children (my mother was a state champion for sprinting and basketball while my father was on a soccer scholarship at one of the most prestigious universities in Delhi), so not being active was frankly not an option for my sister and I.

All we’ve known since childhood is activity! Being active was a way of life for our family. My grandmothers on the other hand were heavily involved in natural remedies such as Ayurveda, so I learnt to trust Mother Nature and her wisdom in dealing with issues that face humans from a very early age.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

It’s an ongoing, unfolding story really!

Every time I think I’ve reached the absolute limits of learning about all the ways Mother Nature can assist us with the many ailments that we face, I am surprised again by her abundance, tolerance, and giving nature.

There are so many potential remedies we, as a species, have not even scratched the surface of yet when it comes to dealing with the issues and sicknesses we face. Also, the fact that every territory has its own special herb or plant for its citizens is amazing as well. If India has Neem, East Asia has ginseng, the Mediterranean has Geranium, and the list goes on and on and on!

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Not doing my research and completely fudging an answer to a potential client’s inquiry about our main Ayurvedic ingredient for the company I work for, Neem. Although it wasn’t funny at the time, it was just plain embarrassing! However, as they say, hindsight makes everything a little clearer, the first lesson I learnt was to always do my homework but the second lesson I learnt was far more important in my opinion. Accepting that you don’t know everything is a beautiful part of life, imagine how boring it would be if we already knew everything and had no requirement to learn more about this wonderful planet we live on? In my opinion, there would be nothing duller; it is perfectly fine to just accept that you don’t have all the answers and that you’ll get back to someone once you find out.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

To be completely honest, I do not see myself as an authority in the wellness field because I am very aware of how much more there is to learn for me! There is still so much untapped knowledge that I have to get my grubby little fingers on.

Though, I have been fortunate to be surrounded by people all through my life who have not just shared their wisdom and knowledge on Ayurveda but also the practicalities of it and there is no better way to learn any topic than to be fully immersed in it.

I started working for a natural lifestyle company at the age of fourteen and I have never looked back.

The natural lifestyle space has been close to my heart throughout the years, even through my various IT and journalism stints and other ventures.

Now I am fortunate to combine my many skills and write quite extensively in the natural lifestyle space for a variety of scientific journals, professional beauty magazines, and a variety of health and lifestyle focused blogs with a particular emphasis on natural health lifestyles, Ayurveda, and Certified Organic & Organic Foods.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My grandmothers were imperative in my journey towards learning and ultimately trusting Nature and all the wisdom she has to impart if we just listen to her patiently. Trusting in her healing abilities was fostered in me from a very young age by both my grandmothers and I was fortunate to grow up with them from a very early age. The patience and love with which they taught me as well as the practical experience they shared along the way has been fundamental to my learning and truthfully priceless.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Bad habits are unfortunately easy to slip into, they are easy and that makes them preferable to us because we are inherently lazy creatures!

Also, it doesn’t help if good eating habits and physical activity aren’t inbred into us from a young age. Learning good habits is so much easier when you’re a child and continuing with these habits throughout adulthood becomes a way of life.

However, this doesn’t mean we can’t un-learn these bad habits and replace them with good ones, it just takes more discipline but nothing worth it ever comes easy, right?

Secondly, people often assume that anything truly good for them is going to be distasteful which encourages a mind block against making the change. It’s not always the case; in fact, so many people I talk with are often surprised at how wonderful an increase in physical activity can actually feel. So many will tell you that their mental health improved, that there insomnia was cured, that they felt better about themselves and so forth. Try viewing adopting better habits as a new exciting chapter in your life’s journey rather than automatically assuming that it’s going to be painful — you may be surprised for the better!

Lastly, many of us are wired to think change is going to be difficult and unpleasant — a change for the better isn’t no matter how much the idea frightens you. Change is challenging because it’s pushing you out of your comfort zone but when you look back at your life and think about all the times you were forced out of your comfort zone, you’ll be surprised at the amount of great things that came out of it. I encourage you to ponder on this and perhaps even journal it and then maybe the idea of adopting better habits may not seem as scary anymore.

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)

1. This is a hard one, and I struggle with it still, but when you are able to achieve that faith and belief, honestly, I have never been disappointed with the results — trust that the universe has your back! Send out positive vibes on what you want for your life and believe that the universe is already in the process of giving them to you, don’t let your faith waiver (and if it does, don’t fret, just get up and start again). You’ll be surprised how the powers that be conspire to get you what you want.

2. Positive reinforcement — say good things to yourself, seriously. If you can’t be kind to yourself, how can you expect it from others? Often, the worst things we “hear” about ourselves are the ones we think, every single day, and if you’re anything like me, all day long! Being negative about yourself does not help your situation; I know that this is easier said than done from experience. I’m going through some personal turmoil at the moment and the negative self-talk has been damaging and really unhelpful so work on this.

3. Make it a habit to look in the mirror every morning and tell yourself, preferably aloud, how wonderful you are and what an amazing day you’re going to have. Remember, patience is a virtue, it’ll take time to believe the words coming out of your mouth 100% but everything worth doing in life takes time and is a process.

4. Get out in nature more! Just immersing yourself in this beautiful natural planet, away from the noise pollution humans have created is truly magical. It helps you destress, makes you happier, and heals in ways that you may not even know is possible, for both our physical and mental health. If you’re lucky enough to live near a park or some hiking areas, try and get out for at least 30 minutes a day (maybe even during lunch)!

5. Get that heart pumping and some wholesome, nutritious food into you. Daily activity doesn’t have to be Usain Bolt’s regime but make exercise a priority in your life at least 3 times a week (if not more) and start fueling your body with fresh vegetables and fruits. When you feel good on the inside, it shows on the outside which helps boost your confidence and positive outlook — basically a win-win.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for the public. Aside from weight loss, what are 3 benefits of daily exercise? Can you explain?

1. Exercise is a serious stress buster! It’s an activity that you participate in solely for yourself and in this day and age, we tend to lose ourselves in all the “stuff” going on in our lives. It’s not just great for you physically; it also does wonders for you on a mental and emotional level. It’s time to think on our own and honestly, is a great, safe and “good for you” way to release some pent up frustration and anger 🙂

2. I am an over-thinker, and it’s an aspect of my personality I absolutely detest and am trying (rather unsuccessfully at the present moment) to rectify. I find that exercise is a wonderful way to achieve single minded focus. Honestly, I am too tired to think while pushing my body to its (safe) limit and I find that exercise is a marvelous way to achieve goal setting and achieving behaviour.

3. A good night’s sleep, seriously! Exercising regularly ensures that I have a good night’s sleep at the end of a busy work day. When I crawl into bed at night, I feel satisfied and ready to recoup and rest so I can do it all again the next day with vigor, determination, and grit! Many of my friends claimed that their insomnia was cured after adding exercise into their daily lifestyles because their bodies and minds were fulfilled and exhausted.

For someone who is looking to add exercise to their daily routine, which 3 exercises would you recommend that are absolutely critical?

1. A daily walk is brilliant to get the juices pumping, it’s a great way to start your exercise journey and is wonderful in that it gets you moving, your heart pumping and the chance to enjoy your surroundings and nature — it’s a great way to get your body used to the idea of more extensive exercises (like running and weight training) when you’re ready.

2. Yoga! I am a believer, and have been since I was eight years old. Not only is yoga low impact, it makes your work — trust me! It’s such a wonderful, holistic solution to staying fit and healthy, mentally, emotionally, physically, and of course — spiritually as well!

3. Swimming is a wonderful low impact exercise that gets your body moving while relaxing your muscles, so it’s an excellent option for exercising and relaxing your muscles at the same time.

In my experience, many people begin an exercise regimen but stop because they get too sore afterwards. What ideas would you recommend to someone who plays sports or does heavy exercise to shorten the recovery time, and to prevent short term or long term injury?

Always listen to your body.

It’s smart. It knows what it needs, and no, I don’t mean that cupcake (those are your taste-buds and if you’re truthful with yourself, your body isn’t really telling you it needs that sugar hit!). When you feel painful discomfort, you should stop doing what you are. There’s a difference between discomfort because you’re pushing your body to it’s safe limit and pain and you’ll know the difference.

Also, take a hot water bath with some Epsom salt regularly to relax and ease the tension in your muscles. If you exercise regularly, try and do this at least once a week and relax.

There are so many different diets today. Can you share what kind of diet you follow? Which diet do you recommend to most of your clients?

I do not follow any diet! I believe in moderation and that you should eat everything but within limits. I think the number one rule when consuming food should be to never over eat. This is what I stick to, having said this; I eat homemade meals comprised of fresh food and vegetables 6 days a week. Why 6? Because everyone is entitled to a cheat day once in a while! As I am not a nutritionist, I would never recommend a food program to anyone 🙂

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

An Autobiography of a Yogi by Swami Yogananda. The read is a fascinating one for anyone interested in philosophy and living life at its most fulfilled form. Reading this book opened my eyes to the possibilities of positive thinking, faith in the universe listening and fulfilling your dreams, and the power of truth telling in every aspect of your life.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It’s a big one, but I’d love to have one day a year where every household gives an equivalent of a dollar towards a good cause that year — like helping the climate, feeding the world’s population, cleaning up our oceans, etc. The logistics would probably be a nightmare but can you imagine the endless possibilities?!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Look at every possible scenario in life and analyse the positives from it, no matter how bad the experience is. My father has told me this since I was a child, I’d have a bad day at school and my dad would ask, okay, but what did you learn from your experience? After a lot of huffing and puffing, it has finally hit me, life isn’t smooth sailing for a reason, we’re here to learn from our experiences, even the bad ones so we’re equipped to deal with the challenges we will no doubt face in the future. Or perhaps, even help someone who goes through the same sort of experience after we have.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Michelle Obama for so many reasons, her brain, her ethics, her never say die attitude, and just because she is such an awesome example and representation for our gender!

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

