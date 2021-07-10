Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Positive quotes to make you better..

The positive thinker sees the invisible, feels the intangible and achieves the impossible - Winston Churchill

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Our mindset is the only asset for us. If you let that to fall, ruin.. it will affect your growth obviously. Never do it, have growth in all aspects of life by filling it with positivity. It will surely make changes !!

Few quotes to fuel you..

You can be angry, sad, confused, overwhelmed, unsure or afraid. But still be positive !!

Optimism is the happiness magnet. If you stay positive good things and good people will be drawn to you – Mary Lou Retton

I think its time be happy again..

Positive anything is better than negative nothing – Elbert Hubbard

When you spread positivity, you get same in return for yourself..

Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope – Helen Keller

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

