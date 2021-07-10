Positive quotes to make you better..

Our mindset is the only asset for us. If you let that to fall, ruin.. it will affect your growth obviously. Never do it, have growth in all aspects of life by filling it with positivity. It will surely make changes !!

Few quotes to fuel you..

You can be angry, sad, confused, overwhelmed, unsure or afraid. But still be positive !!

Optimism is the happiness magnet. If you stay positive good things and good people will be drawn to you – Mary Lou Retton

I think its time be happy again..

Positive anything is better than negative nothing – Elbert Hubbard

When you spread positivity, you get same in return for yourself..