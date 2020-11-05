Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Positive Mental Health Habits for Entrepreneurs

Mental health is not often the first thing one equates to entrepreneurs. However, every person in the world has to handle mental health changes, whether good or bad. Entrepreneurs, unfortunately, can be easily susceptible to negative mental health influences for a number of reasons. To ensure you do not suffer long-term consequences of poor mental health, be sure to incorporate the following habits into your daily routine.

Consider Seeing A Professional

Stress is a necessary part of life, but too much stress can be overwhelming and lead to symptoms of depression, anxiety, or other mental conditions. Although it may be tempting to unleash all of your entrepreneurial stress onto one of your closest friends or family, you should instead consider seeing a professional on a regular basis. There is nothing wrong with seeing a therapist or psychologist, and during these sessions, you have free-reign to speak about whatever is bothering you without worrying about bringing your loved ones down. Talk therapy may not be effective for everyone, but when it is, it can make a major difference in someone’s life.

Force Yourself To Be Social

Isolating oneself is a quick road to mental struggles, but when depression creeps up, you may suddenly not feel like being social anymore. This is why entrepreneurs need to force social time before they get into a rut. Set up a weekly virtual game night, call your parents a few times per week, or set aside time each evening to spend with your kids. Commit to trying for a week or a month, and in no time you will notice a positive shift in your mindset.

Find Time For Humor

Laughing is one of the best medicines for our mental health. Whether you prefer to watch cat videos on your lunch break or put a sitcom on in the background while you work, find some time each day to laugh. Laughing puts you in a more positive mood, leading to a better, more positive overall mindset and perspective. Tough times are a lot easier to deal with when you can laugh your way through them.

Don’t Neglect Self-Fulfillment

Many entrepreneurs get into business feeling passionate about their idea. However, over time, interests may change and an entrepreneur may feel like they need more than just their business to feel fulfilled. For some, a new business idea may appear. For others, the daily grind loses its luster. And for a final few, a larger life mission may present itself, such as traveling the world or going back to school. Entrepreneurs should keep in mind that they are not forever beholden to their business and that alone. Taking time to pursue other passions, or even knowing when it is time to throw in the towel is essential to living a mentally healthy life that is free from regrets.

Entrepreneurship is one of the most stressful paths a person can go down. However, these habits can help lessen the burden and help a person develop a more positive mindset.

    Maria Teresa Gonima, Realtor at Avanti Way Realty

    Maria Teresa Gonima is an Avanti Way Realty associate with over 2 years of experience working in the Miami area. Born in Columbia, Gonima received her license at Florida’s Gold Coast School of Doral in 2018. Since then, Maria has been offering her clients innovative advisory services. Ambitious and motivated by nature, Maria Gonima leverages her acquired skills as a bilingual project manager in all aspects of career. In her spare time Maria Teresa Gonima enjoys spending time outdoors, playing sports and exploring new places. To learn more about Maria Teresa Gonima and her real estate career, visit her blog or connect with her on LinkedIn!

