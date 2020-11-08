Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Positive lifestyle changes during the pandemic phase – Dennis Begos shares useful tips

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has affected daily in more negative ways than one can imagine. We have to wear a mask every time we step out, which is itself filled with fear. Also, the constant news updates on television that highlight the number of people died, and the infection rates invoke excess anxiety and stress. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has affected daily in more negative ways than one can imagine. We have to wear a mask every time we step out, which is itself filled with fear. Also, the constant news updates on television that highlight the number of people died, and the infection rates invoke excess anxiety and stress. Life has come to a standstill and stagnancy. Even though people are attending office and going out occasionally, still everyone is yearning to go back to the usual way of life before the pandemic attack. It’s currently time to add positive lifestyle changes to ensure that life has some grace and beauty.

Dennis Begos shares valuable tips

No one can stay in fear for a prolonged time. Hence, it’s time for everyone to step into a positive frame of mind and get into positive actions that make life meaningful. Here are a few tips that Dennis Begos shares:

  1. Maintain the safety protocols

Many people are afraid to step out of their house even if it’s an urgency! You need to wear a mask and carry a sanitizer and step out of the house when required. It is essential to muster up that courage and go with the flow as and when needed.

  • Make a donation

It is essential to get into positive actions to invoke the “feel-good factors” of life! You can make a small charity donation online to any organization. There are plenty of organizations that are working on manufacturing masks and sanitizers for needy people. You can also contribute to another social cause depending on your preference. By doing this, you can carry out your good “Karma” and feel content and satisfied. It will create a feeling of positivity and happiness. 

  • Spend time with your loved ones

Today, most people are working remotely from home. Hence, they get to spend a considerable amount of time at home. It is essential to see this condition with a positive lens. It is a time that you also get to spend with your loved ones. Hence, after work, take some time to spend with your family over tea or discuss varied topics. You can also watch a movie together and share exciting anecdotes. It will deepen the family bond and even help you to feel driven and happy towards life.

  • Read books

Books are therapeutic! Currently, every person needs to think differently. When you read a storybook, it helps to alter your thought pattern. Make it a point to read light-hearted books that will help you to feel hopeful and happy about life. Reading fairytales like “Alice in Wonderland” and “Gulliver’s Travels” is the right choice. You will get the online versions and read the pdf document before you sleep every night. It will help you to stay calm and peaceful.

It is essential for every person to feel hopeful and optimistic about life. Else, the mass paranoia will make them feel dejected all the time. For this, you can follow the lifestyle mentioned above changes and bring in more happiness in your life during the pandemic phase.

    Dennis Begos

    Dennis Begos, Leadership

    Dennis Begos was heavily involved in hospital leadership, being the president of the medical staff at Winchester Hospital for 2 years (2016-7), and chair of the department of surgery for 10 years (2006-16). I was involved with medical quality and safety monitoring, a very hot topic these days. I implemented clinical protocols in surgery that. https://dennisbegosscholarship.com/

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Dennis Begos shares spiritual and wellness activities during the pandemic to stay hopeful

    by Dennis Begos
    Community//

    Dennis Begos shows ways to reduce pandemic stress and fear

    by Dennis Begos
    Dennis Begos
    Community//

    Dennis Begos suggests easy holistic lifestyle hacks for complete wellbeing during COVID-19

    by Dennis Begos

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.