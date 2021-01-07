We have to get up and act if we want positive energy in our lives, no matter what’s going on. It’s easy to get wrapped up in everything that is going wrong in a world that currently feels filled with negativity but remaining inactive has the potential to completely consume us.

Many of our normal routines have been completely disrupted leaving us feeling overwhelmed. But this could be an amazing opportunity to establish new happiness habits and extinguish the bad routines that detract from our well being. The current situation is making us stop and deliberately consider our lives. Shifting to a more positive outlook can help us get through these tough times.

We all need to practice good mental hygiene and be kind to our bodies. It can be helpful to make a list of all the things that make us feel good and use it as a guide to help ourselves create positive energy. Doing things we enjoy can allow us to think about things, reflect and feel inspired.

Get Organized

To encourage positive forces into our lives it helps to be more organized. This can enable us to clear a path free from obstacles, allowing us to see more clearly what we want in life. Whether we are working our way to a specific goal like making easy money, or simply trying to boot our frame of mind – freeing ourselves from the stresses caused by disorganisation, can be the first necessary step for a successful and happier life.

Inevitably, highly organized people seem to enjoy higher levels of success. It can help us to be so much more productive and then in turn feel so much better about ourselves. Being organized gives us a much better sense of confidence and security.

Living in a state of chaos makes it impossible to fully focus, but by being organized our mind is free. It can start to prioritise what’s important to us. By completing one task at a time, without distraction, we are naturally going to accomplish our goals faster and more efficiently. Starting to feel that we are getting things accomplished can give us a great boost of energy. This in turn can help us to manage stress, sleep better and generally increase our productivity.

Simple Steps

When we’re trying to improve our life, it’s important we don’t over complicate things. Assessing what’s in our control and what resources we can leverage to change things for the better is vital. We humans are very adaptable and we need to take charge of our lives through action. Now could be the perfect time to take a course, learn a language, get fit, etc. It’s important to open ourselves up to inspiration, or begin actively pursuing it – it can strike you anywhere, anytime.

We don’t have to make big changes to feel happier. Sometimes it’s just the small things that can make a difference. Getting out in the fresh air and enjoying some gentle exercise can be a great place to start.

Some days staying positive and upbeat can feel like an uphill battle. Dark moods can sneak upon us as we humans are such sensitive creatures. Taming negative thoughts and trying to approach each day with optimism can have a really positive impact. When we think about motivation as a mindset, whatever we are working towards won’t change, but the way we think about it does.