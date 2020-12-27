Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive Global
Positive Affirmations to stand still…

Motivate yourself...

A day that starts with a positive word, a positive quote its a good sign for the good day. Some how those positive words enter you brain, rule you mind makes us strong to deal with difficulties. Have such words around yourself, your home to get more positive vibes. Here are some quotes to start your day. When you feel less or stress just go through the words to get energy, it’ll become a energy booster to you.

I can.. I will..

Never ever give up..

Focus on your goals..

Believe yourself..

Be brave..

I’m possible..

All is well..

Decide to rise..

Keep calm, Keep smile

Focus on good..

It is always seems impossible until it done.

Be happy for no reason.

Every dark night see the sunshine.

Have some positive affirmations around yourself to get the positive vibes to stand still and move forward.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

