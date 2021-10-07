Portuguese Homes and the Spirits, Fulfilled! Amalia Rodrigues 🇵🇹

Culture journeys into reflections of one’s residential interior. When it comes to country and landscapes, there are magical stories arising from a home, which is properly decorated. The work, which goes into one’s interior decor is a remind that a house does not automatically become a home. In fact, it is made into one. This transition from house to home requires a great deal of work. The work may be tedious and long. However, it is a requirement for the process of reflecting one’s culture and nation, within the home.

All around the world, there are a variety of homes. Many often reflect the culture in which they reside in. Of course, there are certain spaces of architecture, which takes on a more modern touch. In addition to the interior design, there is also the atmosphere, which makes a home a reflection of its culture. The laughter. The jokes. Culinary. Customs. Traditions. The stories that are told after a delicious meal. Every culture has these unique characteristics. Moving over to the land of Portugal.

If you have never been to this country, what is one way to imagine it? There are photographs, television shows, and there is, the music. 🎶 One of the most powerful and enlightening aspects about music is how it performs the energies of the land. There is the language. Use of different instruments. The genre of music. Evenmore, there is the passion. All of these things come together in the very composition of a song; especially one which comes to foretell of house and land.

What are the intricacies of a Portuguese house? How does it differ from any other home in the world? Let’s not forget about the scents and the aromas, within the home. Afterall, they come from different herbs of the land; decorating the interior-a reflection of the Soul. That, in itself, is a key to highlighting the vegetation of the landscapes. Another component of the home is the intertwining between the house and land; for surely, they go hand-in-hand.

Numa casa Portuguesa fica bem

In a Portuguese house, it’s fine

Pao e vinho sobre a mesa

bread and wine on the table

E se a porta humildementa bate alguem

And if someone humbly knocks on the door

Senta-se a mesa com a gente

sit at the table with us

Fica bem essa fraqueza fica bem

It’s fine, this weakness is fine

Que o povo nunca a desmente

May the people never disprove it

A alegria da pobreza

the joy of poverty

Esta nesta grande riqueza

is in this great wealth

Now, let’s example the atmosphere of a Portuguese house. For starters, there is the pleasure and beauty, for two of Earth’s manifestations. They are bread and wine. One nourishes the tummy. The other is a cleanser for the blood. The latter is also the tastes of Earth’s fruits. Juicy and sweet, they bring healing to any bitter day. What else? Ah! There is generosity. Sharing with others-including complete strangers is the euphoria of love and abundance. When traveling to a Portuguese home, it’s obvious that you are expected to enjoy the sensory. If you are unhealed, you will be healed, from within.

Clearly, the very theme of “Uma casa portuguesa” is the hidden wealth, that money can’t buy. It is also an arena of wealth, which is based on a shared humanity. It doesn’t matter your occupation, your level of education, or socio-economic status. The common denominator for such an invitation is that you are human. In this Portuguese home, all passersby must have some taste of the Portuguese vibe.

Different aromas are presented within this song. We can smell it, through its blanketing of the air. Furthermore, we can see traces of it, through different glimpses of nature.

De dar e fica contenta

To give and be content

Quatro paredes caiades

Four whitewashed walls

Um cherinho a alecrim

A scent of rosemary

Um cacho de uvas doiradas

A bunch of golden grapes

Duas rosas num jardim

Two roses in garden

Um Sao Jose de azulejo

A St. Joseph with tile

Mais o sol da primavera

Plus the spring sun

Uma promessa de beijos

A promise of kisses

Dois bracos a minha espera

Two arms waiting for me

E uma casa portuguesa com certeza

It’s a Portuguese house for sure

E com certeza uma casa portuguesa

It’s definitely a Portuguese house

Grapes. Rosemary. Roses. Sunlight. Oh yes! Nature I definitely, involved with the setting for a traditional, Portuguese home. Scent, tastes, and sight. At least three of the senses are, in tact. Carry on, my Darlings. The Portuguese invitation, awaits! For when the senses are awakened, there is love in the air. Scents. Food. All of these emotional jewels brings gives rise to a birthing of intimacy with another. It stimulates the passion for love.

The singer of this song is clearly a passionate woman. Her voice glitters into the atmosphere, and the High notes are an inkling of the sun’s glimmer. It becomes a blanket over Portuguese gardens. It’s rays blends in with Rosemary’s scent, in order to highlight its further magic. Her timber gives you reason for accepting an invitation into a Portuguese home. Like the scent of Portuguese perfumes, the song is a whisper. It’s enticement leads you into hearing the song, smelling the aromas, and finding amusement with the laughter, which stems from Portuguese homes. Through these activities, the house transforms into a home.

A house becomes a home. The more one moves through the song, the wealthier one evolves with a home, away from one’s own.

Amalia Rodrigues