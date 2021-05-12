Porscha Coleman: “Winners never quit and quitters never win”

“Winners never quit and quitters never win.“ There are so many times I felt defeated but I always knew that the right opportunities would come to me at the right time. Even the smallest opportunity can be what takes you to the next level. Seize the opportunity and be prepared! Greatness awaits.

As a part of our series about Inspirational Women In Hollywood, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Porscha Coleman.

Porscha Coleman is an accomplished actress, singer, dancer, and television host. Born and raised in Los Angeles, she attended Millikan Middle School Performing Arts Magnet in Sherman Oaks and Hollywood High School Performing Arts Magnet.

Porscha’s latest role as Jamie Foxx’s sister in Netflix’s new comedy series, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (premiering on April 14), showcases her talent both as an actress and singer. She was handpicked for the role by Jamie himself. She will also recur in the Amazon Prime series, Paradise City (premiering on March 25), starring Bella Thorne and the late Cameron Boyce. Her multifaceted career includes roles in the hit TV series Silicon Valley, New Girl, and The Parkers. She also made guest and recurring appearances on The League, 7th Heaven, My Wife and Kids, Boston Public and more.

In addition to acting, she has a long history as a dancer and choreographer, TV host, and recording artist. You may even remember Porscha as a love interest of Travis McCoy in the music video for his chart-topping hit single “Cupid’s Chokehold” by Gym Class Heroes. She also appeared in a memorable comedy sketch with Andy Dick which aired during the Teen Choice Awards. Later that year, she co-starred in The Disney Channel Original Movie, Pixel Perfect and Woman Thou Art Loosed, opposite Loretta Devine and Kimberly Elise. Porscha was able to prove her comedic skills when she was cast as one of two girls on Season four of the hit MTV sketch comedy show, Wild ‘n Out, starring Nick Cannon.

She also co-starred as a feisty dancer in the feature film, Janky Promoters, alongside Mike Epps and Ice Cube. In addition to all her acting work she is a very familiar face in commercials for KBG, Boost Mobile, Smart Car, Panda Express, and Toyota.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Of course! Thanks for wanting to chat with me. I grew up in Los Angeles, California. Sherman Oaks to be exact. I attended Hollywood High School Performing Arts Magnet and I’ve been singing, acting, & dancing since I was seven years old! My mother is a former entertainer and so are my aunts and uncles and my older brother was a professional football player. So my world has always been sports and entertainment.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was always singing and dancing for my brothers friends when he came back home from college. One day, I wanted to sing for him and his friends, and one of them offered me 20 dollars. I knew I was going places! LOL I was always ready to perform for anyone who would listen. I was never shy so naturally, my mom noticed that and enrolled me into acting class. I landed an agent and the rest is history!

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting story has to be about my connection with Jamie Foxx! I’ve known him 10+ years because I was a co-host on his Foxxhole radio network on SiriusXM. He never actually knew about the work that I did until one day I received an audition for a movie that he was producing and directing. I got a callback and he was there. He was floored at my audition and immediately said “I can’t believe I never knew you had all this talent! You’re so funny!” He hired me for the film as the role of his girlfriend and just a few years later, I received an audition for “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” Now I’m playing his sister and the chemistry is so organic because of our long history together!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Forgetting lines when you only have one or two. Lol. I had several co-starring roles starting out so it seems like it’s so hard to remember one or two lines vs multiple pages in a script. The lesson is, study your craft and be confident in your abilities!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My family! My mother and my brother. My mother would take me to every audition and wait in the car until I came out. Or sometimes my brother would do the same thing when my mother wasn’t available. Without someone being there when you are under 18 years old, you can’t get to and from auditions or be alone on set without a guardian. So you need a good support system. They never let me down. So I owe them a debt of gratitude.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

Never give up! The moment you want to give up could be the moment when you receive your biggest break/blessing. Believe in yourself and don’t stop.

What drives you to get up every day and work in TV and Film? What change do you want to see in the industry going forward?

My passion! I would be acting, singing, and dancing even if I weren’t getting paid to do it. Your passion is what wakes you up every day and keeps you up at night. Money will come and go but your passion should always remain the same. And I’ve noticed a lot of changes in the industry and in a great way. There are more multi-cultural shows now more than ever! Years ago, we had only one network that specifically catered to black sitcoms. Now there are so many shows with multi racial couples and ethnic households. It’s truly a representation of diversity in many ways.

You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where do you see yourself heading from here? (Please discuss Netflix’s Dad Stop Embarrassing Me)

Thank you! I do a lot of voiceovers and motion capture work. I also am a recording artist so be on the lookout for new music coming very soon! I have a recurring role on the Amazon Prime show “Paradise City” as Gloria. And now I am starring in “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me” on Netflix! It made it to Number 1 on the platform! It’s been so amazing to watch all the great feedback regarding our sitcom. Working with Jamie Foxx and David Alan Grier has been such a blessing. And I’m glad that people want more of the Dixon Family. Shall we say Season 2, Netflix? Haha!

We are very interested in looking at diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture and our youth growing up today?

Diversity is so important because it’s truly a representation of the United States and even around the world. There are so many mixed households and to finally have television shows and commercials that show multi racial families and biracial children is crucial. Everyone wants to watch a show where they can see actors that look like them or their family and friends in some way shape form or fashion. Even my character Chelsea Dixon is dating a Caucasian man on the show! Showing stuff like that affects our culture and our youth in many ways. It lets young people know that you should date someone because you care about them and not because their skin color may or may not match yours. Love is love!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

The first thing I wish someone would have told me is that you may not always get the roles you want but you will always get the roles you’re meant to have. A few roles I lost out on to someone else but a different and better role was right around the corner. The second thing is that no one can take away some thing from you that you’re meant to have. Your time will come! The third is always introduce yourself to everyone on set. Simply saying hello to someone who is there to make your job easier is greatly appreciated. The fourth is have a great team around you. Your agents and/or manager really need to be pitching you in the best way possible to succeed. And the fifth would be, be patient. What you want may not come when you want it and that’s ok. It’ll come when the time is right.

Can you share with our readers any selfcare routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Please share a story for each one if you can.

I love taking baths. Or a hot shower in the morning and at night. It helps me get ready for a long day and helps you clear your mind before you lay down for bed. I also never go to sleep with make up on. It’s not good for your skin. Drink lots of water and I take herbs! Being hydrated is the key to great skin. Health is wealth from the inside out.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Winners never quit and quitters never win.“ There are so many times I felt defeated but I always knew that the right opportunities would come to me at the right time. Even the smallest opportunity can be what takes you to the next level. Seize the opportunity and be prepared! Greatness awaits.

You are a person of huge influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Equality. We are all human and deserve the right to be treated fairly. Respect those around you and never talk down to someone just because you feel like they are not on your level.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I would love to have lunch with Janet Jackson! I feel she is such an amazing entertainer and I would love to hear her stories about some of the most iconic music videos that she made. A true dream would be to do a song with her. Hey @JanetJackson!

Are you on social media? How can our readers follow you online

@PorschaColeman On Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and Clubhouse!

Thank you so much! We wish you continued success!