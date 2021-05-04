Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Porch Wisdom

The warm breeze is soothing and causes me to reflect on how much my life has changed. I am on my porch, rocking back and forth on a swinging seat and quietly laughing because I am now officially “country,” a term native New Yorkers like myself use to describe something from the South that they deemed uncool.

Having a porch is a gift, a blessing, and represents a place of shelter and homeownership. I think about my ancestors who once sat on porches in the South before migrating up North to live in overcrowded conditions, searching for a better life their progeny now receives.  

I am at peace as I lift my legs off the ground and feel the momentum of the swing. After grinding since age 14, I can finally exhale and smell the proverbial roses as I check off my mental lists of perceived accomplishments. Pursuit of higher education? Done. Obtained husband? Done, but epic fail. Had children? A prolonged, rocky and painful start because of infertility but done. Successful career? Successful? Maybe not. I think I made a difference in the lives of medically underserved women but experienced severe burnout in the process. Am I grateful for the opportunity to serve? Absolutely.

As time marches on and the years behind me exceed the ones yet to come, I am much more appreciative of the gift we call time. Each second is golden, and I minimize its use on frivolous things.  Gossip, judgment, and ignorance no longer garner my attention.

Butterflies and love bugs swirl and dance amid my begonias and purple pentas.  I inhale and exhale the air in a meditative state as an affirmation of gratitude for this sacred space I occupy.

In these quiet moments of observation comes life’s most profound guidance and thought-provoking questions. I appreciate how far I have come but know that there are many more miles yet to travel and a multitude of things left to do.

    Linda Burke, MD, Board Certified Ob-Gyn Physician

    Dr. Linda Burke has three decades of clinical expertise in taking care of vulnerable populations, author of The Smart Mother’s Guide to a Better Pregnancy, blogger, Assistant Professor of Medicine, and consultant. She is an alumnus of the City College of New York, Columbia University School of Social Work, Boston University School of Medicine, and  Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.  She is also the proud mother of 2 college-age sons.

