Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Poor acoustics are bad for your health

Do you have a reverberation in the living room? Do you find it difficult to hear what your guests are saying? Or maybe you have difficulty concentrating at work due to too much noise?In that case, it is probably consequences of poor acoustics or reverberation. Not only is it annoying, but it is also not […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Do you have a reverberation in the living room? Do you find it difficult to hear what your guests are saying? Or maybe you have difficulty concentrating at work due to too much noise?In that case, it is probably consequences of poor acoustics or reverberation.

Not only is it annoying, but it is also not good for your health and well-being.In fact, it has a negative impact on both. Therefore, it is also important that you actively try to avoid these things in your daily life. If you often find yourself in situations where the acoustics are poor, then it can lead to you experiencing one or more of the following things:

  • Stress
  • Difficulty concentrating
  • Headache

As you can probably hear, reverberation and poor acoustics are not good for you. Therefore, you should also do what you can to avoid it. Fortunately, there are several ways to do this. However, the best solution is often to establish a wooden slat wall.This is because it is a special cladding for your walls that is designed to minimize reverberation and improve the acoustics.

Acoustic panels can reduce reverberation and improve acoustics

In a room where the acoustics are not optimal, it can be a good solution to mount wooden acoustic panels on the walls. It is especially in a room where there are bare walls and high ceilings. In such a room there will often be poor acoustics. Therefore, it is also especially in such spaces that acoustic panels can prove to be worth their weight in gold.

You can achieve this with the wooden acoustic panels. They are designed to break the sound waves and absorb them. This will prevent the sound waves from being reflected into the room.This means that the reverberation is more limited, which automatically improves the acoustics.This means that it also helps to reduce stress, raise your concentration and minimize the risk of headaches.

They do not occupy unnecessary space on the wall

Many other solutions take up a lot of space. This is not the case for the wooden acoustic panels on the walls. Since they are mounted directly on the wall, they also do not take up unnecessary space. On the other hand, they will look contemporary and will become a part of the interior.It is of course an advantage that they are also nice to look at.

    Dr Aziz Abdullah, Prof. Dr. Aziz Abdullah MBBS, FRCS (England), Dip. in Urology, FEBU Urologist, Health Specialist

    Professor and Consultant Urologist and a Male Infertility Expert from Karachi, Pakistan, He is a graduate of Dow Medical College, trained in United Kingdom as Urologist, Technical Advisor and Lead Surgeon for UNFPA Fistula Program in Pakistan. Currently Professor and the Head of the Urology Department at the Liaquat National Hospital and Medical College, Adventist Hospital and a Consultant Male Fertility Specialist Concept Fertility Center. He is the President of Pakistan Association of Urological Surgeons (PAUS), Examiner & Supervisor for College of Physician & Surgeon Pakistan, Lectures to both Under & Post Graduate students, Chairman Research Committee at the Liaquat National Hospital, and a Member of the Appointment & Credentialing Committee of the Liaquat National Hospital. He has given a number of presentations in both International & Local clinical and scientific meetings. And he has been also invited as a keynote speaker at various meetings; have extensively published articles in both national and peer reviewed journals.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Is Your Office Conducive to Productivity?

    by John Rampton
    Community//

    7 ways to improve your digestion and your health

    by Leanne Spencer
    Stumbling-Blocks-Self
    Community//

    Stumbling-Blocks of Self: 5 Things Keeping You Ill

    by Cristy Venus

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.