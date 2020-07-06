Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Pondering Pandemic: Consequences for Women

Good, Bad, and Ugly

By

In the final analysis, it is not accurate to say that the current pandemic brought only the bad things to humanity. Let us look at it from all the three aspects, the good, the bad, and the ugly.

The good that the pandemic brought us—is about four things:

  1. It is giving women more time with the family and the kids. The kids who seldom had a heart-to-heart, quality time to communicate properly with their Century-21st hurried mothers—and fathers—because of all the time they had to spend in school, daycare, after-school activities, and such. This time is going to have a profound higher-morality effect on the younger generation, in terms of inheriting the family values.
  2. Women with no kids at home can strengthen their good relationship with their husbands or significant others—and show how they care in a meaningful way. If your relationship is basically good, the extra time in a lockdown can make it better—so focus on it, fight the boredom, express gratitude without reservation, you can make it–so make it!
  3. The remote working already became normal. Consider for yourself: before the pandemic, only one in 50 Americans worked from home full-time. Since April, more than one in three did—and many of them are women. That is definitely good news for busy mothers as they have more forgiving hours for family matters plus less commute.
  4. The new norms for labor distribution at the home front – with more involvement of men – is good too, and will hopefully benefit women in the long term.

That is all about the good things, so – count your blessings.

The bad that the pandemic brought upon us—is about four other things:

  1. The unfolding pandemic-rooted recession is the worst mankind has seen since the WWII. Multiple media outlets – including The Economist – report that it is different from the previous recessions, because it struck mostly the women-dominated businesses, for instance, hospitality, restaurants, schools, and healthcare.
  2. The fact of women losing their jobs deepens gender inequality across all industries. Even education and healthcare have not been spared, with 5 times as many women losing their jobs as men. That’s too bad.
  3. The lower-skilled women are the most vulnerable demographic under the pandemic, because they cannot work from home.
  4. Even in a better-case scenario of women who can work from home – along with their husbands – they get interrupted by kids 50% as much. Plus, most childcare and household chores are still on them, so quality of their work suffers. For example, academic journals report less submissions from women, while men’s submissions remain the same level. That’s too sad.

And lastly, the ugly aspect of the pandemic is that under a lockdown, many relationships deteriorate and collapse. As a result, the divorce rates go up—which was registered first in China, and then – everywhere else. This is a worldwide phenomenon.

But the ugliest thing the pandemic unleashed is that the domestic violence is increasing worldwide – because some aggressive types of males cannot contain their inherent violence – and their women and children suffer from severe beatings. We reported about it in our vlog and talk-show, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QuToN7Qki7w&t=703s.

Final thought

A thing to take seriously: we rise by lifting others, our family and friends.

We, women–and the men who encourage and support us–need to recognize the current pandemic for what it means for us overall, in good, bad, and ugly terms. We need a balanced view on life under the pandemic—because the healthcare professionals say the coronavirus is going to stay with us for a long time, with or without the vaccine. We need to keep in mind that through this tough time of lingering pandemic lockdown, we rise by lifting others, our friends and family—so, let’s stay strong and resilient to be up to the task!

Fiona Citkin, Ph.D., Author of How They Made It in America and Transformational Diversity, consultant, HuffPost and DyNAMC magazine blogger, helping immigrant women’s cultural integration and success

An author, professional educator, consultant, and diversiculturalist, Dr. Fiona Citkin came to the US from Ukraine, as a Fulbright Scholar. Her award-winning books "How They Made It in America: Success Stories and Strategies of Immigrant Women, from Isabel Allende to Ivana Trump, to Fashion Designer Josie Natori, Plus More" (Archway Publishing, 2019) and “Transformational Diversity: Why and How Intercultural Competencies Can Help Organizations to Survive and Thrive” (SHRM Publishing, 2011) brought her recognition as NABE Pinnacle Book Achievement award winner in women's interest category and Top 2012 Champion of Diversity, by DiversityBusiness.com, a think-tank.

Her Huffington Post blogs https://www.huffingtonpost.com/author/fiona-citkin-239 – along with own website http://fionacitkin.com/ and other publications - explore the issues of multicultural women from multiple perspectives. Fiona’s new book features prominent American immigrant women and explores what helped them to become immense success in the US.

With experience as Director of Berlitz, FGI, and a personal consulting portfolio, Fiona Citkin accumulated skills in public speaking, consulting, magazine, radio, and TV interviews, entrepreneurship, and of course, intercultural communication and languages. She speaks English, Russian, and Ukrainian. After living and working in Europe (Ukraine, Russia, Hungary, Austria, Great Britain, and Switzerland), she now resides in Warren, NJ, USA, and can be reached at [email protected]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Women&#039;s Unemployment in the US spikes - along with gender inequality
Community//

Gender Inequality on the Rise, Unfortunately

by Fiona Citkin, Ph.D.
Community//

“This too shall pass.” With Penny Bauder & Alli Kasirer

by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
Community//

What This Lockdown Has Taught Us

by Sweta Bothra

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.