Pollob Bhowmik is growing up his career day by day

Pollob Bhowmik is a Musician, Entrepreneur, Author. He is also known as Bangadeshi Entrepreneur, Digital Marketer. He is the Founder of Pollob Digital Media and achieved the title of Entrepreneur and Musical Art at a very young age.

Pollob Bhowmik is also a Author he has wrote, Musical marketing book called ” Control of heart” which is available on amazon.

He’s passion came up when he entered as music producer at an age of 18. He later released his original music on major all Streaming Platform’s. He released his music on many other international platform like Deezer, jiosavaan, Apple music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook.

Pollob Bhowmik is an independent Bangladeshi Writer, music composer, music artist and Musician. He Personality providing Books, musical video , digital marketing, YouTube tutorial, blogging & more on there YouTube channel or website. Born: 01 NOV 2001 (age 19 years) , Sylhet, Bangladesh. He is graduating from Leading University, Bangladesh at department of CSE (2021-2025).

At the beginning of 2020, he passionately started to learn music composition and instrumental music making.Pollob is now working independently and trying to make music professionally. His first song went live worldwide on May 2021 at numerous music streaming platforms including Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer, itunes, YouTube music, JioSaavn, Pandora, Napster and so on.

Pollob Bhowmik has already got verified on some leading music streaming platforms among the mentioned. Recently he has verified on Google and YouTube as a musical Artist. He is continuously trying to release more and to be regular in his job! He now wishes to be a part of Bangladesh’s upcoming Music industry and claim notable rank on the leaderboard. Recently Pollob Bhowmik writing some book , many books of Pollob Bhowmik in at google Books and amazon Kdp. He is doing better day by day for young generation.