Poetry Fridays: The Duke Of Iron #Trinidadian-American 🇹🇹 🇺🇸

Poetic Reflections Of "The Lost Watch," By The Late, DUKE OF IRON!

Tick. Tock. Tick. Time has been lost. Is there time for anyone, to take back what has been lost? Tick. Tock. Tick.

Clocks have been stolen, watches have disappeared; help me find my life back, just help me, precious Dear

So much lost time, where things have gone far; bring truths perfect timing, for as long as you are

Tick. Tock. Tick. Tock. Love has a way of finding, when life is not filled with pain

So, help me find lost timing, that we may meet, again

Tick. Tock. Tick. Tock. There are moments of love’s devotion, every millisecond with you

Let’s move together through time, that I may find love, with you

Tick. Tock. Tick.

Toc. Toc. Toc

Tick. Tock. Tick. Tock

TICK!

The Duke Of Iron (Cecil Anderson)

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/447123069227483930/
https://youtu.be/6iBhdFL9a4Q
https://open.spotify.com/track/4GUsKaTnaJxEI5f0p2twr7

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

