Poetry Fridays: The Duke Of Iron #Trinidadian-American 🇹🇹 🇺🇸

Tick. Tock. Tick. Time has been lost. Is there time for anyone, to take back what has been lost? Tick. Tock. Tick.
Clocks have been stolen, watches have disappeared; help me find my life back, just help me, precious Dear
So much lost time, where things have gone far; bring truths perfect timing, for as long as you are
Tick. Tock. Tick. Tock. Love has a way of finding, when life is not filled with pain
So, help me find lost timing, that we may meet, again
Tick. Tock. Tick. Tock. There are moments of love’s devotion, every millisecond with you
Let’s move together through time, that I may find love, with you
Tick. Tock. Tick.
Toc. Toc. Toc
Tick. Tock. Tick. Tock
TICK!