Poetry Fridays: The Duke Of Iron #Trinidadian-American 🇹🇹 🇺🇸

Tick. Tock. Tick. Time has been lost. Is there time for anyone, to take back what has been lost? Tick. Tock. Tick.

Clocks have been stolen, watches have disappeared; help me find my life back, just help me, precious Dear

So much lost time, where things have gone far; bring truths perfect timing, for as long as you are

Tick. Tock. Tick. Tock. Love has a way of finding, when life is not filled with pain

So, help me find lost timing, that we may meet, again

Tick. Tock. Tick. Tock. There are moments of love’s devotion, every millisecond with you

Let’s move together through time, that I may find love, with you

Tick. Tock. Tick.

Toc. Toc. Toc

Tick. Tock. Tick. Tock

TICK!

The Duke Of Iron (Cecil Anderson)