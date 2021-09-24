Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Poetry Fridays: Hazel Scott #Trinidadian-American 🇹🇹 🇺🇸

Poetic Reflections Of HAZEL SCOTT In, "Dark Eyes!"

Darkness, unfolds! Flying high into the wind, like a serenade of stars, singing to the Heavens

And yet, darkness is not bland! It jives! It jumps. It moves across the Universal timing! Darkness is a style and beat of its own liking

Can you see? Can you see the dark, Dancing? Like blackened beats of music notes, filling up the skies

Dancing eyes! Dancing sight! Let’s keep the dance, alive!

Seas of the dark, while seeing, beholds

Moving into a beat of laughter, like laughing stars in a darkened painting 🖼

Darkest eyes. Darkening nights! Do you see the stars, unfold?

Watch the eyes, those pretty eyes; pretty, dark eyes of the Soul

For they move through an ever haven, when sight moves in to be, told

Eyes of the night; a beautiful and serene sight,

Now, watch the dark, unfold, until you kiss 💋 me with a, goodnight!

Hazel Scott

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/225109681352979905/
https://youtu.be/3C-lO0buezs
https://open.spotify.com/track/3sNKm4Oyx8tzVYJopmalPP

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

