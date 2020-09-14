Poetry & Fiction

Her True Identity

Moon is created to challenge her beauty

Sun is created to challenge her hotness

Love is created to challenge her heart

Fire is created to challenge her smile

Wine is created to challenge her eyes

Hell is created to challenge her absence

Heaven is created to challenge her presence

Her Eyes

I standstill.

Tall and grin.

As long as she is looking at me.

Now she starts rolling her eyes over me.

I’m going down to dust.

Slowly and steadily.

Like I don’t exist.

Her Smile

Angel is waiting for me at the door.

She is talking and smiling.

I asked him to wait.

Let me see her.

One more.

Time.

My Heart

♥

—

This is my heart.

Play with it.

Like a toy.

Grind it.

Over and over.

Or throw it away.

Your choice.

We’re ONE

Even though I and she have two separate physical presence.

We are living a single life.

We breathe together.

We smile together.

We feel together.

We cry together.

We get happy.

Sad together.

We are one.

And only.

Winter Season

She is sitting beside me inside.

—

Sun is waiting for her.

When she comes out.

So he can recover his warmth.

People are freezing this winter season.

Do You Love Your Partner?

Do you love your partner, insanely?

Like you risk your whole life for their single glimpse.

Ready to face severe pain if they leave you.

Giving them permission to rip open your heart and play with it.

Like a ball.

Do you?

She is Sitting Beside Me

This is the winter season.

Raining outside.

People are shivering with cold.

But I’m all warm and cozy.

Wearing no sweater, no muffler, and no socks.

Because she is sitting beside me.

Warning – Smoking is Injurious to Health

I wish she was a cigarette.

So I could smoke her.

Inhale her inside.

Deeply.

Allowing her to flow in my body.

Like blood.

My Days Were Over

My days were over a long while ago.

I’m living, still. Enjoying my life.

Because once she said.

May you live long.

She is Injurious to Health

Smoking is injurious to health.

Nobody talks about her smile.

Smoking is injurious to health.

Nobody talks about her eyes.

Smoking is injurious to health.

Nobody talks about her presence.

Smoking is injurious to health.

Nobody talks about her fragrance.

Warning – Smoking is Injurious to Health

No lighter available.

I asked her to look at the cigarette.

—

I’m smoking right now.

No Sugar Available

No sugar available.

I asked her to dip her finger in the teacup and mix it up.

But I couldn’t take that, either.

I’ve heard too much sugar causes diabetes.

She Played With My Heart

I’m growing my Dracula teeth.

She betrayed me.

Played with my heart.

Tilting my face, I’ll inject my teeth around her neck.

Deeply.

And suck the entire blood out of her.

Then roll my tongue all over the lips.

Her Heart

♥

—

This is her heart.

Sitting in my hands.

All safe, secure and pure.

Good in shape and size, still.

Red pink. Up and running.

Full of feelings.

Full of emotions.

Full of energy.

Because.

I care.

I do.

What She Did With My Heart

♥

—

This is my heart.

Not broken, nor shattered.

Perfect in shape and size, still.

But, it doesn’t feel anything anymore.

Why?

Because she touched it.

Juggled with it like a ball.

Sucked all blood out of it like a vampire.

Leaving her soft deep intense bites all over it.

Broken Heart

💔

—

This is my heart.

She played with it.

And returned it back to me.

Saying.

I tried to crush it down.

Into tiny little pieces.

With a cunning smile.

But it beats inside.

Still.

I don’t need it anymore.

Oblivion

No smile, no glare

I’ll meet you there

No life, no death

I’ll meet you there

No doubt, no certainty

I’ll meet you there

No sorrow, no delight

I’ll meet you there

No friend, no enemy

I’ll meet you there

No success, no failure

I’ll meet you there

No pain, no pleasure

I’ll meet you there

—

Don’t read this line if you don’t love my writing.

Thank you!