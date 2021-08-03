Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Poetry and Photograph: Signe Toly Anderson

A Look At Poetic Expressions, Matched With A Photograph! Another Look At SIGNE TOLY ANDERSON, In The Song, "Chauffeur Blues!"

By the ride. Through the ride. Beyond the beautiful rides. Blowing kisses towards the ocean, with the magical car of rides. The chauffeur slowed down. Speeding up and slowing down. Moving in between rhythms, as I spread my wings to fly. Moving through. Breathing in. Breathing out. It was like magic, to see. For in this sacred car ride, I was simply thinking of, thee!

The ocean was so beautiful, during evening’s breaths of night. The knowledge of my chauffeur was such a cherry delight. Breathing in. Breathing out. The sight was colored in, blue! While riding with good company, I colored the sky, in its orange hue.

Car rides are not as boring, as we would like to see. For, in this magical car ride, I simply imagined, thee. Breathing in! Breathing out! For, love could come through time. Yet, in this amazing car ride, I dreamed, that you were, mine.

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/272538214941524305/
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/420382946447863397/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=88BBAbtSV8k
https://open.spotify.com/artist/2qFr8w5sWUITRlzZ9kZotF

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

