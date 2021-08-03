Poetry and Photograph: Signe Toly Anderson

By the ride. Through the ride. Beyond the beautiful rides. Blowing kisses towards the ocean, with the magical car of rides. The chauffeur slowed down. Speeding up and slowing down. Moving in between rhythms, as I spread my wings to fly. Moving through. Breathing in. Breathing out. It was like magic, to see. For in this sacred car ride, I was simply thinking of, thee!

The ocean was so beautiful, during evening’s breaths of night. The knowledge of my chauffeur was such a cherry delight. Breathing in. Breathing out. The sight was colored in, blue! While riding with good company, I colored the sky, in its orange hue.

Car rides are not as boring, as we would like to see. For, in this magical car ride, I simply imagined, thee. Breathing in! Breathing out! For, love could come through time. Yet, in this amazing car ride, I dreamed, that you were, mine.