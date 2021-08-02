Poetry and Photograph: Moultrie Patten

Moving smiles, captured for miles. Love’s tracing is a wellness temple. Like the steady rocking of water’s and delicate phases, love brings colorful ripples. Creative Beings recognize beauty, in one’s delight of nature’s compassion. Simply fashion. Loving magic. Heaven’s divine grace, forevermore.

A water’s walk move through different layers. Leaving footprints within the ground. Love’s beauty and elegance graces the skies. For purple hues to tillates the mind. Leaving those, who are lost, find. Yet, it’s the “civilized,” who are blind, to the creative thoughts, beyond our minds.

Everglowing into bliss. Such gentle walks are this. Leaving memories, with a subtle kiss. How such wonders come to reminesce! Love is intriguing, through a loving hue. For, in such wonders, the love, renews! Love restores our virtuous love! For a virtuous love, evermore!

Moultrie