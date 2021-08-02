Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Poetry and Photograph: Moultrie Patten

A Mixture Of Poetry, With A Photograph! In Honor Of The Late, MOULTRIE PATTEN!

Moving smiles, captured for miles. Love’s tracing is a wellness temple. Like the steady rocking of water’s and delicate phases, love brings colorful ripples. Creative Beings recognize beauty, in one’s delight of nature’s compassion. Simply fashion. Loving magic. Heaven’s divine grace, forevermore.

A water’s walk move through different layers. Leaving footprints within the ground. Love’s beauty and elegance graces the skies. For purple hues to tillates the mind. Leaving those, who are lost, find. Yet, it’s the “civilized,” who are blind, to the creative thoughts, beyond our minds.

Everglowing into bliss. Such gentle walks are this. Leaving memories, with a subtle kiss. How such wonders come to reminesce! Love is intriguing, through a loving hue. For, in such wonders, the love, renews! Love restores our virtuous love! For a virtuous love, evermore!

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

