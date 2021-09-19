Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Poetic Sundays: Marguerite Piazza #Italian-American 🇮🇹 🇺🇸

Poetic Intimacies Of The Late MARGUERITE PIAZZA, and Her Performance Of The Song, "Torna a Surriento!"

Away young lover, away. Love’s tender bliss has taken you, away

The land has comforted you, bringing passion to, restore

Stay beautiful in comfort, for love’s decor

The oranges have blossomed; the kisses have made their stay

Bringing evermore passions, for the love returning you back again, some day

The place is called, Sorriento; it’s a name brought so, afar

For, in this city we met, and you were my lucky, star

Do I dream of your passions? The sweetness of your kiss? Is it the long nights of holding you, the tenderness I miss?

Away, away sweet Darling, I see that you must go

Your purpose in loving me is over, now; in this I already, know

This place is called Sorriento; and, in it our story glows

For, during those precious moments, your love blowed through my Soul

Away, away sweet love, your name writes in my heart I hope we shall meet again; as even distance won’t tear love, apart

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

