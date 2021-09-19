Poetic Sundays: Marguerite Piazza #Italian-American 🇮🇹 🇺🇸

Away young lover, away. Love’s tender bliss has taken you, away
The land has comforted you, bringing passion to, restore
Stay beautiful in comfort, for love’s decor
The oranges have blossomed; the kisses have made their stay
Bringing evermore passions, for the love returning you back again, some day
The place is called, Sorriento; it’s a name brought so, afar
For, in this city we met, and you were my lucky, star
Do I dream of your passions? The sweetness of your kiss? Is it the long nights of holding you, the tenderness I miss?
Away, away sweet Darling, I see that you must go
Your purpose in loving me is over, now; in this I already, know
This place is called Sorriento; and, in it our story glows
For, during those precious moments, your love blowed through my Soul
Away, away sweet love, your name writes in my heart I hope we shall meet again; as even distance won’t tear love, apart