Poetic Sundays: Marguerite Piazza #Italian-American 🇮🇹 🇺🇸

Away young lover, away. Loveโ€™s tender bliss has taken you, away

The land has comforted you, bringing passion to, restore

Stay beautiful in comfort, for loveโ€™s decor

The oranges have blossomed; the kisses have made their stay

Bringing evermore passions, for the love returning you back again, some day

The place is called, Sorriento; itโ€™s a name brought so, afar

For, in this city we met, and you were my lucky, star

Do I dream of your passions? The sweetness of your kiss? Is it the long nights of holding you, the tenderness I miss?

Away, away sweet Darling, I see that you must go

Your purpose in loving me is over, now; in this I already, know

This place is called Sorriento; and, in it our story glows

For, during those precious moments, your love blowed through my Soul

Away, away sweet love, your name writes in my heart I hope we shall meet again; as even distance wonโ€™t tear love, apart

Marguerite Piazza