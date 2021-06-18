Poet John Siddique: “Nothing is more important than touch”

Nothing is more important than touch. I know so many of us have missed touch so much this year. It is an essential part of being a human being. I never took touch for granted before, but now I can see the treasure it is. I’ll be celebrating the end of this cycle with maximum cuddles with my partner and my beloved.

With the success of the vaccines, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this difficult period in our history. But before we jump back into the routine of the normal life that we lived in 2019, it would be a shame not to pause to reflect on what we have learned during this time. The social isolation caused by the pandemic really was an opportunity for a collective pause, and a global self-assessment about who we really are, and what we really want in life.

As a part of this series called “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic”, I had the pleasure to interview John Siddique

Sacred teacher and writer John Siddique have dedicated his life to honoring the authenticity in our human experience. He is the author of a number of books ranging through poetry, memoir, and non-fiction. While his meditations and teachings are listened to by millions of people from every walk of life around the world. His eighth book ‘Signposts For The Spiritual Journey’ which is a practical roadmap for anyone seeking a life of meaning and awakening will be published by Watkins & Penguin Random House this winter.

The Times of India calls him ‘Rebellious by nature, pure at heart.’ The Spectator Magazine describes him as ‘A stellar British poet.’ His writings have appeared in The Guardian, Granta, Poetry Review, and on BBC Radio 3 & 4. New York Times correspondent Bina Shah says he is ‘One of the best poets of our generation.’ Scottish Makar, Jackie Kay speaks of Siddique’s writing as being ‘A brilliant balancing act.’

Siddique is the former British Council Writer-in-Residence at California State University, Los Angeles. He is an Honorary Fellow at Leicester University and currently serves on the editorial board of WritersMosaic for The Royal Literary Fund.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

It’s one of those strange things about life that often you end up doing something similar to something you loved as a child. I honestly believe choosing such paths is one of the secrets behind being happier as we get older. Not that we are childish, but that we allow what we do to be rooted in that open and spontaneous part of ourselves so that we have congruence.

I always wanted to know how things worked and were one of those super scientific kids, but I also wanted to know who we were as people, and I wanted to know what life is, so strangely I knew at the age of six that I wanted to meditate, and I also was the most voracious reader as a child. And here we are now writing books and encouraging others through my editing work, and of course, sharing about life and meditation in the most authentic way I can. I always promised never to fake or pretend anything to myself growing up, and I’ve kept my work in the way that the work is presented. We need the real deal these days more than anything else. Real spirituality always brings us to the real.

Are you currently working from home? If so, what has been the biggest adjustment from your previous workplace? Can you please share a story or example?

Yes, like so many I’ve been working from home for over a year now and I have internet burnt eyeballs like so many of us. While my work before was based out of my home office I would often be all over the country either on speaking and teaching engagements or consulting on projects. One area that has vanished in this time is that I used to work a lot with education to help set up meaningful programs for kids and staff in schools to help support their mental, emotional, and spiritual health. Since the lockdowns there just hasn’t been a way to meaningfully do this and I find myself missing it incredibly.

What do you miss most about your pre-COVID lifestyle?

The thing I miss most is my partner Abha. We’ve been together for 12 years, but she lives a lot of the time in India, and I’m in the UK. We used to have a rhythm of travel between the two countries with some periods of the years where we were apart to deal with family and business stuff. The way it’s worked out we’ve been apart for 15 months now, and though we have Skype. Online life is not being able to go for a walk together, cook together, be quiet together, hold hands or look after each other. Not to mention basic human intimacy. I was going to say I missed traveling and teaching retreats around the world. But the impact of the more knee-jerk reactions of how the pandemic has been dealt with has caused terrible breeches for so many families, and we are not talking about that or solving it.

The pandemic was really a time for collective self-reflection. What social changes would you like to see as a result of the COVID pandemic?

The lack of authenticity in governance has been very striking and the impacts of that socially and culturally. We’ve seen how far has been used to drive things along. I and many others that I know of, and wonder why basic and dignified means of communication that show genuine concern are not the modes of operation. One thing for example that has caused real problems in the UK is that the press has been used as the means of communicating what is going on, but of course, each media outlet pitches things in their own way to ‘connect’ with their audience — usually crisis and fear it seems, so opinion is too often presented as fact. It strikes me as odd that we don’t have a direct clear communication system rooted in democracy.

What if anything, do you think are the unexpected positives of the COVID response? We’d love to hear some stories or examples.

I know from interactions with people in my own field, and my students that a lot of people have found that some daily meditation and connecting to their spiritual life has been invaluable to them. One big thing I’ve noticed is the quiet. I’ve always been someone who spends a lot of time in nature, and I’ve seen so many more people and families out in nature in the last year. Seeing people connecting to our environment and realizing that we are part of nature too has been remarkable.

How did you deal with the tedium of being locked up indefinitely during the pandemic? Can you share with us a few things you have done to keep your mood up?

My work has been so much in demand with people doing my online courses or using the practices on the apps I partner with. I work with Insight Timer and Wellness Coach quite a bit. But the main things that have kept me going are working on the new book ‘Signposts of The Spiritual Journey’ and walking in nature. I have noticed that my body has been much more prone to illness in this time, really down to being on my own far too much I think, so trying to support my health has been a big thing. I’ve found a daily pranayama practice added to my meditation has been the most remarkable thing and a real booster of physical health and a sense of aliveness.

I might be one of the few people to have given up Netflix during this period. I just felt my time was too precious to give away watching stuff. But then I’ve rarely found much tv etc. to be meaningful or interesting. I also don’t watch any news, as I don’t think it’s on our side, it’s just another product. It’s easy enough to just give 10 minutes a day over to know what is going on, we don’t need more than that. It doesn’t contribute to our well-being if we are caught in that cycle. So I’d say no TV and my practice has helped me keep going.

Aside from what we said above, what has been the source of your greatest pain, discomfort or suffering during this time? How did you cope with it?

I mentioned not being with my partner Abha is murder as anyone reading this can imagine. I’ve taken to sleeping with a pillow squeezed between my thighs. We talk every day and try to stay realistic making plans. We both do our yoga, walk every day. I try not to just work the whole time, but do end up working too much. I don’t think anyone who is separated from a loved one ‘copes’ per se. I think we just do our best to meet each day and stay in your heart about things.

Ok wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Okay, 5 things:

Looking after your health is the Number One thing you can do. So this year I’ve learned a lot about Indian Ayurvedic cookery and how food can be used as medicine. This of course makes total sense, and we can support ourselves by using the healing properties of foods in this very old and very scientific way. We all know about Haldi (turmeric) of course these days. But there is so much more. I’ve been very prone to anxiety this year and working with diet this way has helped keep it at bay. Give up Netflix. We’ve all learned how fragile life is this year, so I’ve found not filling my time up watching stuff has helped keep me much more positive. I’m one of those people who enjoys silence and finds it very alive, and I don’t need entertainment. Not watching TV or news just means I’ve got headspace and heart space rather than other voices filling me up. It has helped me keep my feet on the ground in these very ungrounded times. You can’t hide chocolate from yourself I’ve learned to buy tiny bars of chocolate because if you buy a big bar or a pack of small bars they sit in the cupboard calling your name out until there are only the wrappers left and a confused look on one’s face, not to mention a sore belly. How many times has this happened in a year? Please don’t ask me. Got it under control now. Sitting in mediation with others even online really can help us feel whole and connected. I teach a lot online these days as you might imagine and, in every class, you get a very distinct sense of presence and energy even though you can be all over the world. Best of all though is that I host a monthly silent practice via my website called The Open Space. It works so well as it’s not based on who we are, we are just quiet and sit together in presence. Even people who have never sat this way before say after that they have rarely felt such profound peace and sense of connection. You find that silence is not empty, but it is the dynamic container of life. Nothing is more important than touch. I know so many of us have missed touch so much this year. It is an essential part of being a human being. I never took touch for granted before, but now I can see the treasure it is. I’ll be celebrating the end of this cycle with maximum cuddles with my partner and my beloved.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you during the pandemic?

There is a wonderful poem called Heal Yourself by the Mexican Shaman woman Maria Sabina, its closing words are ‘…and always remember: you are the medicine.’ That says it all to me.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Gosh, I have no interest in such people, I’m sure there are some lovely ones, but I’ve just never set anyone up high. Have been around a lot of famous people and we’re all just people. I wouldn’t mind breakfast with the Dalai Lama though, I genuinely do have an obscure area of Tibetan Meditation I’d love to discuss with him. Otherwise, maybe Labron James could teach me some shots. I am only a little though.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My website is at www.authenicliving.life and my Instagram is @johnsiddique from there people can connect to everything else.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.